Death toll tops 33,000, aid continues – Xinhua
This aerial photo taken on February 12, 2023 shows a scene after the earthquake in Antakya, Hatay Province, Turkey. The death toll from the twin earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria on February 6 rose to 29,605 and 1,414 respectively by Sunday evening. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)
ANKARA/DAMASCUS, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Here are the latest facts about earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria.
— COMBINED LOSSES
The toll from Monday’s earthquakes in Turkey rose to 29,605, according to the country’s disaster management agency, quoted by Anadolu Agency, bringing the total death toll with neighboring Syria to more than 33,000, with tens of thousands injured.
— RESCUE EFFORTS
The first batch of emergency aid, including tents and blankets, delivered by the Chinese government for earthquake relief arrived in Turkey on Saturday. Other emergency supplies, including tents, electrocardiographs, ultrasound diagnostic equipment and medical transfer vehicles, will also be shipped in batches from China.
Syria is also receiving supplies from the Chinese Red Cross and the local Chinese community. Help from the local Chinese community included infant formula, winter clothes and medical supplies, while the first batch of emergency medical supplies from the Chinese Red Cross arrived on Thursday.
On Sunday, Algeria and Libya also sent planes full of relief items to quake-affected areas. Pakistan on Sunday sent another special relief consignment as part of humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected areas of Türkiye.
Qatar has sent the first part of 10,000 container homes for earthquake victims in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.
Meanwhile, heads of state and foreign ministers have started visiting Turkey and Syria to show their solidarity.
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias traveled to Turkey on Sunday to show his support. Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the first foreign head of state to visit earthquake-hit Turkey, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.
Also on Sunday, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Syria, pledging to continue supporting the country to overcome the aftermath of the earthquakes, the agency reported. Syrian state press SANA.
— PROBLEMS AND RESPONSE
The lack of sanitary facilities began to endanger the survivors of the Türkiye earthquake.
“The issue of hygiene is becoming more and more urgent,” wrote Ihsan Cakir, deputy secretary general of the municipality of Hatay, on Friday. Hatay province was one of the regions most affected by the earthquakes.
“Underwater springs may have been polluted, with the sewage system in ruins,” said Celalettin Kocaturk, a doctor in Istanbul, adding that now tap water is not drinkable or for ablutions. He also warned of an increased risk of an outbreak.
A man stands amid earthquake debris in Antakya in Turkey’s southern Hatay province on February 12, 2023.
Rescuers carry out a rescue operation on earthquake debris in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Turkiye, on February 12, 2023.
Excavators are seen during a rescue operation on earthquake debris in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Turkiye, February 12, 2023.
Members of the Chinese search and rescue team carry out a rescue operation on the earthquake debris in Antakya, southern province of Hatay, Turkey, February 12, 2023.
Members of the Chinese search and rescue team carry out a rescue operation on the earthquake debris in Antakya, southern province of Hatay, Turkey, February 12, 2023.
This photo shows debris from the earthquake in Antakya in the southern province of Hatay, Türkiye, on February 12, 2023.
Members of the Chinese search and rescue team carry out a rescue operation on the earthquake debris in Antakya, southern province of Hatay, Turkey, February 12, 2023.
