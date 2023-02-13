PM Modi attends the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Bangalore Air Force Station





Aero India 2023, the five-day event which kicked off in Bengaluru on Monday, is expected to be this year’s biggest airshow with the highest attendance. The show will feature top international think tanks, major aerospace companies and world leaders.

New Delhi

Image shows PM Modi at the Aero India event in Bengaluru (Photos edited by India Today)

By Manjeet Negi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defense exhibition, Aero India, on Monday. During the event, the Prime Minister reinforced the “Make in India” campaign and gave new impetus to the national aviation sector. The five-day event will include aerial displays of aircraft and helicopters as well as a major exhibition and trade show for aerospace and defense companies. PM Modi at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bangalore (Photo: ANI) The Prime Minister also released commemorative stamps at the event. According to defense officials, as many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreigners, have confirmed their participation in the show at Yelahanka air station, positioning themselves as a platform for “Make in India for the world”, officials said. defense officials. A leading exhibition in the global aviation industry, Aero India is held every two years on a total area of ​​approximately 35,000 sqm, providing the industry with an opportunity to showcase its capabilities, products and services. The TAPAS-BH (Tactical Air Platform for Advanced Surveillance – Beyond the Horizon) unmanned aerial vehicle developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization and medium-altitude long-endurance class has made its flying debut at Aero India. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared previews of the Aero India 2023 event. “Aero India is a wonderful platform to showcase our country’s boundless potential in the defense and aerospace sectors,” the Prime Minister said. WHAT PM MODI SAID AT AERO INDIA 2023 EVENT The sky of Bangalore becomes the witness of the capacity of the “New India”. He testifies that the new height is the truth of “New India”

Today, India is reaching new heights and even crossing the borders set

Aero India is proof of the faith of other nations in India

We must work to increase innovation in defense

Aero India is an example of India’s expanding capabilities. The presence of about 100 nations here shows that the world’s confidence in India has increased

The Aero India track is a track for a billion opportunities

Over 700 exhibitors from India and around the world are participating which has broken all past records

Aero India reflects New India’s new approach. There was a time when it was only considered a show. In recent years, the nation has changed this perception. Today is not only a spectacle but also the strength of India Posted on: February 13, 2023

