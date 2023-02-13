Accepting Prime Minister of Timor Leste, Jokowi drafts investment cooperation agreement





“We are committed to intensifying discussions regarding the development of economic zones in the border area between NTT and Oecusse. To support this, we have agreed to push for negotiations to begin the formation of a bilateral investment treaty,” Jokowi said in a joint press release. with Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak at the presidential palace in Bogor, Monday (13/2/2023). Also Read: Facilitating Investors, Government Launches Pre-Investment Visit Visa During his conversation with the Prime Minister of Timor Leste, Jokowi also conveyed his positive response to trade commitments between the two countries, including increasing land connectivity. The governments of Indonesia and Timor Leste have indeed boosted the connectivity of the 2 countries by launching the inaugural route for the bus mode of transport, the Kupang-Dili route. “Specifically, I also encourage the reduction of maritime transport logistics costs for commercial activities,” he added. Regarding the management of the border area, the President revealed that the two countries have agreed to immediately complete the 2 remaining land border segments this year, namely the Noel Besi-Citrana segment and the Bijael Sunan-Oben segment. Read also: What is customs? “It is important to complete the negotiations on the land borders in order to be able to start maritime negotiations and encourage the construction of the PLBN (Pos Lintas Negara Boundary) in Oepoli,” Jokowi said. Another issue addressed by the two leaders was the strengthening of development cooperation. President Jokowi said that since 2006 there have been 258 development cooperation activities between Indonesia and Timor Leste involving thousands of East Timorese. The President also expressed his support for the development of human resources (HR) capacity in Timor Leste. Over the past 2 years, Indonesia has provided 489 scholarships to Timor Leste students. Also Read: Attract Investment, PBB Geothermal Incentives to be Extended to Operation “Indonesia is committed to continuing development cooperation, including building human resource capacity,” the president said. During a bilateral meeting between President Jokowi and Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak, 5 cooperation agreements were concluded. First of allMemorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Higher Education. Secondmemorandum of understanding on human resource development and knowledge exchange. ThirdMoU of industrial technical cooperation. Also Read: Lead Reforms, Philippines Tax Incentives Considered Best in ASEAN Fourthmemorandum of understanding on meteorological, climatological and geophysical cooperation. Fifth, memorandum of understanding on cooperation in economic zones of border areas. (sap)

