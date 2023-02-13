Aero India 2023 ‘Not just a show’, says Pm Modi as he seeks to boost defense exports to $5 billion by 2024-25





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India aims to increase its annual defense exports to $5 billion by 2024-25 from the current $1.5 billion. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India 2023 show on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said Aero India 2013 is not just a show but also a strength of the country. “It also reflects the new approach of the new India,” he added. “Today this airshow showcases the breadth and confidence of the Indian defense industry,” Prime Minister Modi said while urging investors to invest in India’s defense sector. He said India has taken steps to create an enabling environment for global investment and innovation. Calling India a “potential defense partner”, the prime minister said the technology offered by India was cost-effective and credible for other nations. “You’ll find the best innovation here, as well as honest intent,” he said. Prime Minister Modi added that the locally made Tejas fighter jets and the INS Vikrant are proof of India’s potential. He touted India as an attractive destination for defense manufacturing investment and said it would become one of the world’s leading military hardware exporters. The Prime Minister on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bangalore. More than 700 defense companies and delegates from 98 countries are expected to attend the five-day expo, officials said. This edition of Aero India showcases the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new era avionics. Officials were cited by PTI saying that around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at Aero India, which is expected to unlock investments to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who also spoke at the event, said Aero India will act as a catalyst in the continued growth of the aerospace sector in India. He said the Aero India is the showcase of aerospace which has two important features, height and speed. “These two qualities define the work and personality of the Prime Minister. Height of integrity and commitment to India, speed of decision-making and delivery of results,” Singh added.

