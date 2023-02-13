RI leads the preparation of East Timor’s roadmap for ASEAN membership





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) mentioned ASEAN membership during a meeting with the Prime Minister Timor read Taur Matan Ruak. Jokowi pointed out Timor read in principle already a member of ASEAN. “And besides these three bilateral issues, I also mentioned Indonesia’s ASEAN Chairmanship According to the results of the ASEAN summit in Phnom Penh, East Timor has in principle been accepted as an ASEAN member,” he said. Jokowi said after meeting Taur Matan Ruak at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday (2/13/2023). Jokowi said a new membership roadmap was being prepared. RI led the preparation of the roadmap. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “A roadmap for full membership is being prepared, led by Indonesia as the current ASEAN chair and Timor Leste has participated in ASEAN meetings with observer status , including the meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in early February,” he said. Of note, Indonesia officially accepted the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship from Cambodia and became the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2023. The handover of the chairmanship was done symbolically when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) received the gavel from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Based on a written statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, on Sunday (11/13/2022), the handover of the presidency took place during the closing ceremony of the 40th and 41st summits and other related summits at Hotel Sokha Phnom Penh. “It is an honor for Indonesia to become ASEAN Chairman in 2023. The Indonesian Chairmanship will make ASEAN Matters: the epicenter of growth,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said ASEAN should become a stable and peaceful region and become the anchor of global stability. ASEAN must also consistently respect international law and not act as a proxy for anyone. “ASEAN must be a dignified region that upholds human and democratic values,” Jokowi said. Timor Leste gets green light to join ASEAN Southeast Asian leaders agreed on Friday (11/11) to allow East Timor to join the 10-nation ASEAN regional bloc. This is according to a statement released by Cambodia as host of the ASEAN summit. “We, the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (…) have agreed in principle to recognize Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN,” said the statement reported by the AFP news agency, Friday (11/11/2022). Timor Leste is the youngest country in Southeast Asia, having gained independence from Indonesia in 2002. At the ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, regional leaders agreed to grant Timor Leste observer status and the right to attend ASEAN Summit meetings and sessions. See also the video “Jokowi says he won’t give tolerance to the corrupt”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/yild)

