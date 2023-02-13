Woman pulled alive from rubble in Turkey a week after earthquake

Rescuers pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Monday, a broadcaster says CNN Turkish reported, a week after a major earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing more than 34,000 people so far.

Sibel Kaya, 40, was rescued in the southern province of Gaziantep, some 170 hours after the first of two earthquakes hit the area, according to the report. Kahramanmaras rescuers had also made contact with three survivors, believed to be a mother, daughter and baby, in the ruins of a building.

With chances of finding more survivors further and further away, the death toll in both countries topped 34,000 on Sunday and is expected to continue to rise. It is the deadliest earthquake to hit Turkey since 1939.

Read also | Sorrow gives way to anger over Turkey’s earthquake response

On Sunday, rescue teams from Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus pulled a living man from a collapsed building in Turkey, about 160 hours after the quake, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

“The rescue work to pull the man out of the rubble took more than four hours,” the ministry said on messaging platform Telegram, posting a video showing rescuers pulling a man out of the rubble and carrying him away.

“The work was carried out at night with a vital risk, coming from a possible collapse of structures.”

In the central district of one of the worst affected cities, Antakya, in southern Turkey, shopkeepers emptied their shops on Sunday to prevent goods from being stolen by looters.

Read also | Hope, resources dwindle as rescue operations continue in earthquake-hit Syria

Residents and aid workers from other towns cited deteriorating security conditions, with many stories of collapsed businesses and homes being stolen.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the government will deal firmly with looters, as it faces questions over its response to the earthquake, ahead of an election due in June that is expected to be the toughest in his two decades in office. power.

The quake is now the sixth deadliest natural disaster of this century, behind the 2005 quake that killed at least 73,000 people in Pakistan.

A father and daughter, a toddler and a 10-year-old girl were among other survivors pulled from the ruins of collapsed buildings in Turkey on Sunday, but such scenes are rare as the death toll continues to rise.

At a funeral near Reyhanli, veiled women cried and beat their chests as bodies were unloaded from trucks – some in closed wooden coffins, some in uncovered coffins and still others simply wrapped in blankets.

Some residents sought to salvage what they could from the destruction.

In Elbistan, the epicenter of an aftershock nearly as powerful as Monday’s initial 7.8 magnitude quake, 32-year-old mobile shop owner Mustafa Bahcivan said he came to town almost daily since then. On Sunday, he rummaged through the rubble for one of his phones that might still be intact and salable.

“It used to be one of the busiest streets. Now it’s completely gone,” he said.

Aid to Syria complicated by a decade of civil war and related sanctions:

In Syria, the disaster hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, again leaving many people homeless who had already been repeatedly displaced by a decade-old civil war. The region has received little aid compared to areas controlled by the Assad government.

“So far we have failed the people of northwestern Syria,” UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Twitter from the Turkey-Syria border, where a only crossing point is open for UN supplies.

“They rightly feel abandoned,” Griffiths said, adding that he is focused on fixing this issue quickly.

At #Turkey–#Syria border today.

So far, we have let the people of northwestern Syria down.

They rightly feel abandoned. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived.

My duty and our obligation is to correct this failure as soon as possible.

This is my goal now. Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief) February 12, 2023

The United States has called on the Syrian government and all other parties to immediately provide humanitarian access to all who need it.

Read also | After quake, war-affected Syrians struggle to get aid and rebuild

Earthquake aid from government-controlled areas to territory controlled by extremist opposition groups has been blocked by approval issues with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which controls a large part of the region, a UN spokesman said.

An HTS source in Idlib told Reuters that the group would not allow any shipments from government-controlled areas and that aid would come from Turkey to the north.

The United Nations hopes to step up cross-border operations by opening two additional border points between Turkey and opposition-held Syria for the delivery of aid, spokesman Jens Laerke said.

UN envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said in Damascus that the UN was mobilizing funds to support Syria. “We are trying to tell everyone: put politics aside, now is the time to unite behind a common effort to support the Syrian people,” he said.

The quakes have killed more than 29,605 people in Turkey and more than 3,500 in Syria, where tolls have not been updated for two days.

Turkey said on Sunday that around 80,000 people had been admitted to hospitals and more than a million were in temporary shelters.