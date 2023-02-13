Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023, calls it ‘a reflection of India’s self-confidence’ | Aviation news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bangalore. This show is Asia’s largest aviation exhibition and will feature a host of aircraft and shows from multiple exhibitors. In addition, the five-day show will focus on showcasing local equipment, aircraft and technologies and forming alliances with foreign companies. Note that the inauguration ceremony ended in the presence of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

During the opening ceremony of the massive air show, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari of the Indian Air Force led the Gurukul formation in a flypast. “The track to a billion opportunities” is the theme of Aero India 2023, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (CPM).

Moreover, by bringing together international investors and attracting co-development and co-production collaborations, the event will help integrate MSMEs and national start-ups into the global supply chain.

More than 80 countries participated in Aero India 2023. Aero India 2023 is expected to attract the participation of 65 CEOs from global and Indian OEMs as well as ministers from around 30 different countries.

Aero India 2023 Expo saw the participation of more than 800 defense companies, including around 100 foreign companies and 700 Indian companies.Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement niche technologies and the growth of the country’s aerospace and defense capabilities.

Major exhibitors of Aero India 2023 are Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen and Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited. The five-day event will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant “New India” by showcasing India’s growth in aerospace and defense capabilities.

