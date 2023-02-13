Prime Minister Shehbaz slams Imran Khan after backtracking on alleged US plot





Reacting to his predecessor’s new claims about the alleged regime change plot, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif slammed Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, saying his “antics and somersaults” had disappointed the nation.

“The only constant is his desperation to return to power, even if it means plunging the country into a long period of instability. His policy is based on lies that are being exposed day by day,” the prime minister tweeted.

When the motion of no confidence was tabled against the PTI leader in April last year, he claimed that a US-backed regime change operation had been carried out in the country because he wanted to have military bases in Pakistan and use the country once again to achieve its foreign policy goals in the region and beyond.

The former prime minister had repeated that claim since then at political rallies and in his media interviews.

But now PTI chief Imran Khan has changed his stance on the alleged ‘conspiracy’, saying former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa conspired with Prime Minister Shehbaz and , therefore, “regime change has taken place” in the country.

In an interview with the US broadcaster Voice of America, he took a step back, saying the former Army Chief of Staff (COAS) had close ties with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and that they had “conspired”, and that as a result the “regime change took place”.

“Whatever happened, now that things are unfolding, it was not the United States who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It was unfortunately, from the evidence that has emerged, General (retired) Bajwa who managed to tell the Americans that I was anti-American. And so he [the plan to oust me] was not imported from there. It was exported from here to there,” the PTI president told the US publication.

The “problem”, according to Imran Khan, arose when General Bajwa “favored some of the biggest crooks in this country”.

He claimed the former army chief wanted his government to turn a blind eye to corruption, the ‘biggest problem’, and work in tandem with corrupt leaders, ‘giving them immunity from their corrupt dealings “.

Khan said the new military leadership had realized the “regime change experiment had failed”.

“I’m sure among new military leaders there is a realization that this regime change experiment has gone wrong,” he said.

The PTI leader stressed that elected governments must have authority as well as responsibility and that “a country’s system fails if it doesn’t.”

“The guiding principle of balance [of power] is that the elected government that has the responsibility, that the people have mandated by their vote, must also have the authority,” Khan added.

Responsibility and authority, he said, cannot be separated, and therefore a system cannot function if the “two things are not vested in the same individual”.

“If the authority belongs to the chief of the army, [but] the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister, no management system works.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/pm-shehbaz-slams-imran-khan-after-u-turn-on-alleged-us-conspiracy

