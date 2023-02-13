Iranian president to visit China at Xi Jinping’s request





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit China this week at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Beijing announced on February 12. The visit, scheduled for Feb. 14-16, will include bilateral talks between the two leaders, the signing of cooperation documents between the two countries’ delegations and a joint meeting of the presidents with Iranian and Chinese businessmen. It will be Raisi’s first visit to China since taking office in 2021. He last met Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Last year, Iran was officially included in the SCO as a permanent member. The nation then applied to join the BRICS, two international organizations in which China and Russia play an important role. China remains Iran’s largest trading partner and largest buyer of its oil. Over the past ten months, Tehran’s oil exports to Beijing have reached $12.6 billion. Iran also plays a crucial role in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a mega-infrastructure and economic initiative launched by Beijing to link the economies of Europe, Asia and Africa, with the aim of s expand to Latin America. In 2021, the two countries signed a 25-year strategic cooperation pact that included “political, strategic and economic” components. Raisi’s visit to the Asian giant is part of his administration’s “Look East” policy, which seeks to forge alliances with non-Western global powers with political structures similar to Iran and to oppose Western domination of international affairs led by the United States. Addressing theworld timesExecutive Director of the Belt and Road Research Center of Lanzhou University, Zhu Yongbiao, said of the visit, “Cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Organization Shanghai cooperation will give China and Iran more space for cooperation. It is predictable that after this meeting, China-Iran relations will enter a new higher stage.

