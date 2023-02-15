As Rishi Sunak strikes a torturous deal with NI, Boris Johnson watches and waits | Brexit

Rishi Sunak addresses what may be his toughest party management challenge yet, the conclusion of a lengthy negotiation to find a way to resolve the torturous issue of Northern Ireland protocol.

But his ability to get his MPs online is likely to be hugely dependent on whether Boris Johnson sees protocol as his moment to stage a key intervention that could kick off a potential comeback.

Those who have spoken to the former prime minister say he will consider his options very carefully when the shape of the deal is clear, before judging whether now would be the right time to impose a major new split on the party.

Without Johnson’s problem, there’s plenty in favor of Sunaks. He has one of the easiest political climates to strike a deal with Brussels. In voter priority polls, the UK’s relationship with the EU is now rock bottom for many voters at just 17%, down from 72% in 2019.

For all but the staunchest Rejoiners and hard-core Brexiteers who yearn for a tale of betrayal, the most pressing issues for the country are the economy and health care, although many Remainers would say the issues facing both are facing are closely linked to Brexit.

He might also have an easier ride in parliament. Sources suggest that the customs and judicial review agreement may not involve a reopening of the protocol or the treaty and therefore may not require a parliamentary vote.

Sunak may still decide to hold one to show his determination to cut the international aid budget, but he would have no problem getting his deal through as the Labor Party has made it clear that it will support a reasonable compromise.

There are still enough MPs who are sufficiently infuriated by a potential role for the European Court of Justice in any deal to do damage to Sunak, and any vote will hinge on his willingness to risk his authority within the party to secure the OK.

But the Brexiter wing is no longer the force it once was. Two of Sunak’s predecessors, David Cameron and Theresa May, were eventually overthrown by the power of the EU Search Group of Brexiteer MPs. Under May in particular, they acted almost like a shadow government, with a system of whipping, media briefings and the crafting of alternative legislation.

The ERG is not entirely diminished and still has at its head figures respected by their colleagues Sir Bill Cash and the former Brexit minister David Jones. It was also pivotal in Liz Truss’ victory over Sunak, endorsing her as the true Brexiter heiress despite Truss voting to stay and Sunak leaving.

But the group no longer has political operators like Steve Baker, who is now a Northern Ireland minister and a reformed tough man who wants to seek a peaceful solution. Jacob Rees-Mogg is also keeping his own powder dry on the matter.

Chief Whip Simon Hart has gone to great lengths to stay in close contact with potential rebels on protocol and to keep No 10 well informed of numbers and acceptable solutions.

His approach to party management has been to identify other policy areas where there are potentially threatening rebellions, including onshore wind, planning reform and online damage, and propose compromises.

Particularly on housing construction targets, Sunak could have bulldozed the rebels and settled the issue on the back of Labor votes, but chose not to prioritize party unity. It’s clear that Sunak only wants to have the fights when they’re deemed truly useful. Government sources suggested it boiled down to protocol, immigration and strike laws.

There have also been attempts to woo potentially rebellious right-wing MPs with a hard line on immigration in recent weeks, including briefings on the possibility of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and a new draft legislation in preparation severely restricting the right to seek asylum.

For many Red Wall MPs whose inboxes are full of voter anger over boats crossing the Channel, however far these constituencies are from the Kent coast, it is a more pressing priority for voters . And it’s also the question most likely to see the threat from the Reform Party and the potential return of Nigel Farage, rather than the technicalities of Brexit.

But there are whispers, even from supportive MPs, that Sunak could still see his authority diminished by timely intervention from Johnson and swaying a vote in parliament or relying on Labor votes to pass any compromise.

Ultimately, Sunak still has a tenure issue with none of the country or party but only its MPs. If he loses his majority on protocol and is forced to use Labor support, it will be a moment for Johnson to remind the party of the alternative mandate he holds.