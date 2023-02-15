Nikki Haley will challenge Donald Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination | American News





Nikki Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, has announced that she will run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, becoming Donald Trump’s first major challenger.

Haley, who held the UN post under the previous Trump administration, is the second Republican candidate to announce her candidacy after her former boss launched his own campaign for re-election last year.

Other high-profile Republicans eyeing a 2024 race include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and the Former Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, announced her decision to run in a promotional video, in which she said it was time for a “new generation of leaders to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and to strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose”.

The 51-year-old Republican also proclaimed that China and Russia were “on the move”, adding, “You should know this about me: I can’t stand bullies.

“And when you step back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels.”

Image: Nikki Haley is expected to give more details of her plans in a speech on Wednesday

Haley will outline her campaign plans in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.

His announcement means the race for the Republican nomination is expected to pick up speed in the coming weeks.

Other candidates to have declared themselves so far include former Cranston, Rhode Island mayor Steve Laffey and former Montana secretary of state Corey Stapleton.

Read more: Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages restored after banMike Pence team denies he filed for president in 2024

Image: Donald Trump launched his bid in November last year

Haley, the daughter of two Indian immigrants, has earned a reputation within the Republican Party as a strong conservative.

She has presented herself as a staunch defender of US interests abroad, having served as US ambassador to the UN under Trump from 2017 to 2018.

Meanwhile, the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, which was signed under Democratic President Barack Obama and was wildly unpopular among Republicans.

Haley repeatedly distanced herself from Trump, only to soften her rhetoric later, saying he had an important role to play in the Republican Party.

What are the polls saying?

Donald Trump – 43% Ron DeSantis – 31% Nikki Haley – 4% Reuters/Ipsos poll – published February 14

