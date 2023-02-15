UK please drop the rhetoric and fight for collaboration with Europe

Riski Sunaks’ government has brought a serious facet to the UK’s relationship with the EU.Credit: Jack Hill/AFP/Getty

We are more than ready to go it alone. One of the first public statements by Michelle Donelan, Britain’s new secretary of state for science, was to declare that the country’s scientific community can live without European Union funding programs. That may be true in the literal sense. But his sentiment, contained in an article for The Sunday Telegraph February 12 newspaper, was not the main message that the researchers hoped from their new minister. Nor was it the message of a government that takes seriously its aspirations to make the UK a scientific superpower, as ministers have often claimed.

Science leaders had widely welcomed Donelans’ appointment and the elevation of science to a cabinet-level department. But there has been consternation at the go-it-alone rhetoric.

UK science ministers often attend the decision-making table, but the position of science minister is usually not at cabinet level. The new Science, Innovation and Technology Directorate now brings together research funding, research strategy and digital technologies, which previously fell under three separate directorates. Importantly, Donelan reports to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and will focus on harnessing science and innovation for economic growth, in which the UK lags behind most of its peers.

UK government announces new science department and minister

But building research for any purpose (whether for discovery science, science needed for environmental protection, or science for industrial development) is not like heating up a ready-to-eat meal. cook in the microwave. Results are not about taking something off the shelf, pressing a few buttons and getting a result in record time.

As Robin Grimes, former chief scientific adviser to the UK Ministry of Defence, told members of the British Parliament last year, the collaborative relationships that lead to breakthroughs in research have, in some cases, taken decades. If these are cut, new ones cannot be formed instantly.

Research in the UK is already suffering from the loss of European relations. Former British recipients of prestigious European Research Council grants have had to move to an EU country to retain those grants. And, in the future, there are likely to be fewer European scholars in the UK following the collapse in the number of European students coming to study in the country. Many of these students would have stayed to continue their studies and research, making the country their home in the process.

UK universities report sharp drop in EU student numbers after Brexit

A sensible science policy is therefore impossible unless the issue of EU research collaboration and funding is addressed. And on this point, the British government seems to be giving mixed messages.

At the heart of this dispute is the UK’s membership of Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research and innovation program for 202127, with a budget of 95.5 billion dollars (102.4 billions of dollars). Before Brexit, UK-based scientists were automatically eligible to apply for EU funds and had among the blocks the highest success rates. Now the UK must apply for what is called associate membership, a category in which the country must pay separately to access the fund.

The EU says the UK can participate in Horizon Europe, but it has imposed a political condition: participation will only be allowed once there is a resolution of a dispute over UK trade deals. United and the EU on the UK’s border with Ireland an issue that has rumbled since the UK officially left the bloc in January 2020.

Seriousness meets urgency

There is some rare good news here. Sunak’s government, unlike the administration of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has brought seriousness and urgency to the talks so much so that there are reports of a (possibly) imminent deal . A deal, whenever it happens, would be an important step for UK and EU researchers to be able to work together again as they have for nearly five decades.

In another rare move, politicians from Britain’s main political parties, along with experts and business leaders, met last week to discuss, among other things, how to move forward constructively with partners in the EU in a post-Brexit world. This too is welcome, as it suggests that there is a real desire for a national consensus on a new start with the EU.

This journal hopes that Donelan will adopt such a spirit in its relations with researchers and with the EU. The Minister mentioned in her Sunday Telegraph article that the UK would establish its own replacement fund for collaborations with research-intensive non-EU countries, including Japan, Switzerland and the US, if association with Horizon Europe did not materialize.

All these collaborations are welcome. But where is the logic in comparing them or using them to downplay existing scientific relationships in the UK? If the country truly aspires to put science at the service of society and the economy, multiple collaborative projects, at several levels, will be necessary: ​​within and between disciplines, globally and regionally, including with the most close neighbors of the United Kingdom.