‘General Bajwa wanted me to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine’: Imran Khan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa wanted him to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, but decided to remain “neutral”, citing the example of India.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) said former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) wanted him to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine in order to appease the United States.

By India Today Web Desk: The relationship between former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa seems to be deteriorating day by day.

Now the cricketer-turned-politician has made damning claims against the ex-army chief saying it was Bajwa who wanted him to blame Russia for invading Ukraine but he decided to stay “neutral”, citing the example of India.

In an interview with students and religious scholars on Monday, Khan said: “When I returned from Russia (a year ago, being Prime Minister), General Bajwa asked me to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. I told him that India, which is a strategic ally of the United States remains neutral, so Pakistan should remain neutral.

India has adopted a “neutral” approach to the Russian-Ukrainian war. He has abstained in successive votes in the UN Security Council and General Assembly, which have condemned Russian aggression in Ukraine and have so far refused to openly name Russia as the instigator of the crisis.

During a speech at the 77th UN General Assembly last September, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for peace and the need to end the Russian-Ukrainian war through diplomacy.

We are often asked which side we are on. And our response, every time, is frank and honest. India is on the side of peace and will stay there firmly, Jaishankar had said.

Speaking about his visit to Russia, Khan said, “I went to Russia to convince President Vladimir Putin to donate wheat and fuel to Pakistan at cheaper rates than provided to India. With the support of Russia, India reduced its inflation by 7.5%. to 5.5%, but Pakistan’s inflation rate rose from 12% to 30%.

“WANTED ME TO CONDEMN RUSSIA TO CALM US”

Khan’s first official visit to Moscow sparked controversy in Pakistan as it coincided with the day President Putin ordered a “special military operation” against Ukraine.

Khan said Bajwa wanted him to convict Putin to appease the United States. “But I put Pakistan’s interest above,” he said.

The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that after his refusal, General Bajwa himself condemned Russia at a security seminar to appease the United States.

“BAJWA WAS THE SUPER KING, I WAS THE PUPPET”

Khan, who was removed as prime minister in a no-confidence motion passed in April last year, also said General Bajwa was the ‘main actor’ responsible for the plot that led to his ousting from power . “Bajwa is the root of all the crises plaguing Pakistan today,” he said.

Earlier, Khan described General Bajwa, who retired in November last year, as the “super-king” and said his three-and-a-half-year stint in the prime minister’s office was more like a “puppet”.

General Bajwa had become an expert in everything, including economics, politics and foreign policy. Bajwa used to get credit for good decisions and Khan served as a punching bag for every bad decision.”

PAKISTAN’S DECREASING ECONOMY

Pakistan has been rocked by a massive economic crisis with the country’s rupee registering an all-time low of 275 to the US dollar, inflation hitting over 27% and foreign exchange reserves falling to the lowest level since 1998 at around 3 billions of dollars, which is not even enough to cover a month’s imports.

The problem has been further exacerbated by a series of terrorist attacks, including a major suicide bombing in the northwestern city of Peshawar on January 30 that killed more than 100 people.

Global strategic experts are of the view that Pakistan is facing an unprecedented diplomatic and economic crisis and even its friends in the Islamic world now recognize that the country must get its house in order and not support radical Islamic groups. to operate from its territory.

Edited by:

Rajnandini Mukherjee

Posted on:

February 15, 2023

