Nikki Haley fights against Donald Trump with his candidacy for the American presidency | International





Then-US Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks to Venezuelan protesters during a protest outside UN headquarters in September 2018.JIM WATSON (AFP)

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley announced on Tuesday that she will seek the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, which directly confronts her former boss, Donald Trump, who also aspires to return to the House. White. I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president, he announced the policy in a video.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as an ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, will outline her campaign plans in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday. It’s time for a new generation of leaders to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose, Haley, 51, said in the video.

With a touch of humor, similar to that of Trump and therefore to the taste of the Republican electoral base, Haley recalls in the video his experience in foreign policy: his seat at the UN between 2017 and 2018, when he represented the line isolationist, contrary to multilateralism. , which has defined Trump’s foreign policy. China and Russia are on the move. They all believe we can be intimidated by kicks. You should know this about me: I can’t stand bullies. And when you push them back, it hurts more if you’re wearing heels, he warned. When she was chosen by Trump to represent the United States in the organization, she lacked experience in international relations.

With the announcement, Haley becomes Trump’s first direct rival in one area, the Republican, which is expected to be populated in the coming weeks and months with candidates, leading all current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, He has not yet formalized its candidacy. DeSantis and Trump have maintained a low-key silence in recent months since the former’s landslide re-election as governor of Florida in last November’s election without disqualification or criticism. According to a poll released on Tuesday, the former president leads the Republican race, with 43% support, followed by DeSantis, with 31%, and Haley, with only 4%. The poll, conducted by Ipsos for Reuters, was conducted between February 6 and 11.

With the announcement of Haley, the daughter of successful Indian immigrants, the race for the Republican nomination begins, ignoring the mogul’s announcement made last November. Other ringing names include former Vice President Mike Pence; Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina; New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. The anticipation grows if possible given the likely causes of the tycoon’s ineligibility, from a hypothetical indictment for inciting the assault on the Capitol to his role in Georgia fundraising attempts in November 2020, when the investigation of special prosecutor for the Trump cases, Jack Smith, is speeding up.

The balance of power between them is changing (the candidate and Scott refused to attend a campaign event for the tycoon last month). Very critical of the campaign that brought him to the presidency in 2016, he has distanced himself from Trump several times, later softening his rhetoric, saying that his former boss has an important role to play within the Republican Party. Although he criticized Republicans for casting unfounded doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, he campaigned for several candidates who supported Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud in the mid-elections. term of 2022.

Within the party, however, Haley has earned a reputation as a strong conservative for her ability to address gender and race issues more credibly than many of her fellow believers. South Carolina is expected to host one of the first Republican primaries in 2024 and play an important role in deciding the final candidate. On Thursday, the day after Haley’s campaign launch, a hopeful Scott will launch a faith-centered listening tour of the United States in Charleston. Next, he will visit Iowa, another key state for early voting.

