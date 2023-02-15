Prime Minister Modi and Joe Biden have phone conversation after Air India-Boeing deal | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday and hailed the landmark deal between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation. Air India, which will buy 250 planes from Airbus, has also selected Boeing for the purchase of up to 290 planes as part of its growth strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden expressed their satisfaction with the deepening of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the United States, which has resulted in robust growth in all areas,” the office of the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister (PMO) in a statement. “They hailed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries. The Prime Minister invited Boeing and other American companies to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the expansion of the civil aviation sector in India,” he added. Joe Biden has hailed a “historic deal” for Air India to buy Boeing planes. French President Emmanuel Macron previously hailed the contract between Airbus and Tata Sons and said it marked another milestone in the strategic partnership between India and France. Boeing said in a statement that Air India had selected up to 290 of its jets to serve its sustainable growth strategy. He said Air India had selected 190 737 MAXs, 20 787 Dreamliners and 10 777Xs. The deal between Boeing and Air India includes options for an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s. Boing said once finalized, it will be its largest Boeing order in South Asia and a historic milestone in the aerospace company’s nearly 90-year partnership with Air India. Biden said in a statement released by the White House that the purchase of more than 200 American-made planes under an agreement between Air India and Boeing reflects the strength of the American-Indian economic partnership. Biden said he and Modi look forward to further deepening the partnership. “The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of more than 200 American-made aircraft under a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing. This purchase will support more than one million American jobs in 44 states. , and many will not need a four-year college degree,” the statement said. “This announcement also reflects the strength of the economic partnership between the United States and India. Together with Prime Minister Modi, I look forward to deepening our partnership even further as we continue to face common global challenges – creating a safer and more prosperous future for all our fellow citizens,” he added. Earlier today, Air India said it would buy 250 planes from Airbus in France, in what is being billed as the world’s biggest aviation deal in history. Meanwhile, Modi and Biden also welcomed the first meeting of the Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) initiative held recently in Washington DC, and expressed a strong desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semiconductors, supply chains, defense co-production. and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems. They agreed to strengthen the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial. The two leaders agreed to keep in touch during India’s ongoing G20 Presidency to ensure its success, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

