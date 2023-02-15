Among those living in one of the Nurdagi sites was Ramazan, a trader who lost eight relatives in the disaster, four of them in a single building.

The father-of-four was at home with his wife and two sons when the tremors started.

I was in bed and woke up when it started, the 58-year-old said.

The boys started shouting from the other room and I told everyone to be quiet.

I kept saying keep calm, keep calm, then I prayed in my head until it was over.

Their house was too damaged for the family to continue to live in, while the small nearby Ramazans general store was also completely flattened when its roof collapsed.

In a park in Gaziantep, Turks and Syrian refugees gathered around fires to protect themselves from sub-zero temperatures at night.

The nights are cold, says Ahmed Zinga, 29, who has lost at least 10 family members.

He’s waiting to find out if he can return home, and in the meantime he’s desperate to find out what happened to other lost relatives.

After digging more, we might find more missing, he says.

After visiting part of the wreckage last week, Erdogan promised to provide 10,000 lira (437) to each affected family and launch a construction blitz that will house all survivors within a year.

But according to UCL’s Alexander, the full rebuilding effort in Turkey may take up to 25 years with no guarantee that what is being built will meet the correct standards this time either.

Moreover, the country’s perilous financial situation could further complicate its efforts, or render untenable other promises made before the elections scheduled for May.

Erdogan is widely seen as stoking the fire of inflation by forcing interest rates down even as prices rise, while promising Turks higher wages and pensions.

The result was inflation of 80% in some months last year and a plummeting pound. Many analysts suspect the president is desperate to get to the polls quickly because he knows it’s only a matter of time before his policies backfire.

In fact, the currency has to crash if he wins because there will be no confidence and he has created this artificial scenario that cannot be sustained for an extended period of time, Mike Harris, founder of CNBC, told CNBC. Cribstone Strategic Macro.

On the ground, many people gathered near the destroyed buildings remain reluctant to talk politics and experts remain divided on what damage the earthquake will be for Erdogan.

The president made a display of arresting developers behind some of the destroyed buildings as they tried to flee the country, a sign he may be scapegoating them.

Back in London, Filoglu desperately hopes that this time Turkey’s earthquake recovery will be different. As a teenager, she suffered for a long time from insomnia, nightmares and nervousness after her own near-death experience.

We thought those days were over, she says, but it’s still happening. And if we have bad builds again, it will repeat itself.

Additional reporting by Diego Cupolo in Turkey