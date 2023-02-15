H historical reconstitution is a popular pastime in Britain. Caps, tunics and boots are carefully recreated; only the bellies and hissing takedowns of the fighters encroach on the illusion. Fans of the genre should head to the public gallery in the House of Lords this month. Their lordships reluctantly participate in a faithful recreation of the events of spring 2017, when, in a hasty charge, Parliament legislated to start the Brexit process and invoke the EU exit clause.

House of Lords considers Restraint EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, an extraordinary attempt to sweep away European law in one fell swoop. Lawmakers know the bill is dangerous, unnecessary and, as Labor peer Lord Liddle says, one of the dumbest bills ever introduced in Parliament. Nevertheless, it has been approved by the Commons with only minor technical changes and is likely to become law. That dizzying feeling of unease is back. Parliament is galloping again towards an avoidable gaffe. Welcome to the Brexit Reenactment Society.

The bill is the legacy of Jacob Rees-Mogg, Boris Johnson’s business secretary. Although he now sits in the back seats, his creation has survived the fall of two prime ministers. The bill seeks to undo prudent regulation. When Britain left the EU , the legal chaos that could have ensued was avoided with a Herculean effort. The great body of European law has been preserved in the collection of national laws and reshaped for a self-governing country through 80,000 legal amendments. The idea was that Parliament would then gradually impose new UK laws over old European laws, while developing its own regulatory regimes.

Instead, Mr. Rees-Moggs’ bill will liquidate the whole lot. At midnight on December 31, 2023, this body of detention EU the law will be repealed; before that, ministers will be given sweeping powers to preserve what they want or change the legislation as they see fit. It’s like starting a fire in a library and giving the librarians a photocopier and a marker to keep what they can.

Since ministers do not know precisely how many laws are affected, at least 3,700, but possibly more than dozens could be inadvertently revoked. The bill grants the executive broad powers to legislate, with few clues as to how that power might be used. Courts will be encouraged to disregard old case law based on European statutes; the Treasury fears losing billions in tax disputes if the business definition is reopened. The proposed law will not be a vehicle for regulatory agility, as ministers claim, but an almighty waste of time. America and Europe will spend the year writing the rules of the future, on semiconductors and artificial intelligence; Britain is about to bury itself in the last century’s laws on pork, coal and steel.

Why does such a patently bad bill have such a good chance of being passed? Partly because of the vanity of those for whom the battle to leave the EU was the highlight of their careers, and who can’t wait to relive it. And partly because Parliament itself is imprisoned by the strident and revolutionary politics of Brexit. The 2016 referendum and subsequent schism traumatized parliamentarians who still fear being accused of defying the popular will.

Mr. Rees-Mogg says restrained EU the law is alien and dismisses critics as opponents of Brexit itself. He has a re-enactors eye for detail and his bill painstakingly recreates some of the most damaging features of the Brexit process. Using a hard delay is the most obvious. When Britain invoked Article 50 in 2017, it kicked off a two-year countdown with a gaping legal loophole at the end. This stacked the negotiation at EU s advantage and sent British politics into collapse. A sane country would never allow itself to be plunged into such a vice again. Yet because ministers see the year-end deadline as a way to nudge Whitehall into action, Britain is about to inflict this instrument of torture on itself a second time, quite willingly. .

The Retained EU Law Bill was thrust into the Commons with a familiar mix of terror and irresponsibility. Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, today takes over the role of Theresa May, by adopting the policy of the Eurosceptic right to which he owes his majority. As in 2017, moderate conservatives deputy s may see an impending crisis but fear further dividing their group. As in 2017, it is the civil servants who will pick up the pieces; if they fail, they are the ones who will have it in their necks. As in 2017, cheerful optimism stifles debate: how difficult can sifting through a few laws be? Being a morose is still the Conservative Party’s worst sin.

Their reason is why

A lot deputy I hope the Lords will do their job for them. They may be disappointed. The Lords have the power to make amendments and delay bills, and could send the bill into a long tussle with the Commons. Amendments proposed by the Lords include pushing the date of revocation back years and excluding areas of law from the threat of removal. But Labor is also worried about being portrayed as anti-Brexit and has little interest in saving Mr Sunak’s government from a quagmire he himself created. The majority for more radical surgery in the Lords may not be there; Labors’ more modest proposal is to give the Commons the final say before laws are scrapped. As in 2017, the Lords risk finding themselves alarmed but paralyzed.

It would be a terrible mistake. It is for egregious bills like this that there is a review chamber. A parliament that passes a bad law today for fear of being out of step with public opinion from 2017 would find itself at odds with public opinion in 2023. There are no crowds of Brexiteers waving flags at the gates; a clear majority of Britons believe the decision to leave was a mistake. Strangling this bill would break the spell of the Brexit years, which causes sane politicians to surrender their judgement. Parliament would begin to think for itself again. Mr. Rees-Mogg may wish to recreate yesterday’s cavalry charge. It is time for others to take the reins.

