Report: Trump wants to bring back hangings and firing squads in second term, thinks guillotines too





Donald Trump is a disturbed individual with a strong penchant for violence. The biggest evidence to support this would obviously be his instigation of a bloody insurrection that left several dead because he couldn’t bear to lose the 2020 election. But there are also many smaller ones, including including, but not limited to, his public encouragement of police officers to bang suspects’ heads against the sides of their police cruisers; his approval of attacked journalists; his violent fantasies about punching a rally attendee in the face; and his stated desire for the military to shoot racial justice protesters. But nothing quite compares to his latest thoughts on bringing back banned methods of capital punishment and even videotaping for public consumption.

Yes, Rolling Stone reports that the ex-president who hopes to become president again in 2024 recently told relatives he wants to bring back firing squads, hangings and maybe even the guillotine if he returns Home White. (He also apparently discussed group executions.) According to a person familiar with the matter, late last year Trump privately pondered creating a flashy government-backed video ad campaign that would accompany a federal revival of these methods of execution. The videos would include footage of these new executions, if not exact moments of death.

All of this is, of course, entirely believable: at a rally in October, he told his supporters that the government should execute drug dealers by shooting them, then toss the bullet at the family and make them pay the cost of the ball. To that end, a former White House official told Rolling Stone that Trump has a particular affinity for the firing squad because it looks more dramatic, rather than the way we do it, putting a syringe in people’s eyes. people and putting them to sleep. This person added: President Trump would explicitly say that he would love a country that was totally an eye for an eye which is a direct quote from the criminal justice system, and he would talk about how the right way to do that is to line up criminals and drug dealers before a firing squad.

During his tenure, Trump has overseen and exacted the execution of more people than any other administration in more than 120 years, and his administration has executed more Americans in one year than all the states combined. It was also the first government since the 1880s to put people to death during a lame duck period, and in January 2021, when it was clear Joe Biden was going to become president, executed three people in four days. In an interview, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Rolling Stone that if Trump had won a second term, more people would have been put to death. Presumably, if he won in 2024, it would happen to at least some of the 44 people currently on federal death row.

A Trump spokesperson has denied to Rolling Stone that the ex-president talked about posting an execution video, calling it more ridiculous and fake news from idiots who have no idea what they’re talking about . Asked about the return of firing squads and other methods of death penalty, the same spokesperson did not deny anything and instead referred to Trump’s remarks when announcing his presidential bid. Each drug dealer in his lifetime, on average, will kill 500 people with the drugs he sells, not to mention destroying families, he said last year. Were going to ask anyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their pain.

