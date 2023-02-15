Imran wants to be in the saddle ‘through justice’: Maryam – Newspaper





LAHORE: PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan is trying to return to power by straddling the judiciary.

Imran Khan is desperate and he wants to return to power by riding justice. Imran again needs crutches to come to power, Ms Nawaz said when speaking to young party leaders at Model Town here on Tuesday. This is her second speech in a week in which she has targeted justice for the PTI leader.

The judiciary still acts as an enabler of Imran Khan as he walks away unscathed from charges of corruption and abuse of power despite the availability of evidence against him. Justice always makes it easier, she recently said.

At Monday’s meeting, she questioned the role of a former chief justice in the disqualification of her father, Nawaz Sharif, who has lived in self-imposed exile since November 2019 on medical grounds. Where did Saqib Nisar go? Today I am looking for Dam Baba Jee to ask her to tell people that you gave Imran Khan sadiq aur amin certificate, she questioned and said that to prove only one person (Imran) was honest , an organized campaign against other politicians has been directed over the past 10 years to brand them as corrupt and dishonest.

Ms Nawaz, who was appointed senior vice president and chief party organizer last month with the task of revamping the party, has been given two assignments to counter Imran Khan’s growing popularity and his pressure tactics on institutions, the judiciary and the military, and inject new life into the beleaguered PML-N.

The federal government cannot provide jobs in these difficult times

She expressed her joy over the Imran-Bajwa feud, saying those who targeted Nawaz Sharif were fighting today. General Bajwa said he had videos in which Imran told him to do this against Nawaz Sharif, she said and added that General Qamar Javed Bajwa retired, Imran Khan started targeting him . Previously, Imran used to say that Bajwa helped him a lot and now he blames him (Bajwa) for his ousting (from the PM’s house), she said and alleged that

Mr. Khan’s policies have strained Pakistan’s relations with the United States and the Western world.

She also mocked the former prime minister for backtracking on the encryption controversy. After months of allegations, Mr Khan recently gave the United States a blunt blow by saying General Bajwa was responsible for the plot that resulted in his ousting via a motion of no confidence in April last year.

No jobs for young people

Maryam Nawaz told the young leaders that the Center government could not give jobs to young people in the current economic situation.

The current economic situation does not allow us to create new jobs, she said, and was quick to blame Mr. Khan for the country’s economic woes and told participants that he was the leader of the PTI. which had promised 10 million jobs but had not kept its promises.

Posted in Dawn, February 15, 2023

