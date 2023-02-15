Donald Trump is not above the law, says New York Attorney General | donald trump





Donald Trump is not above the law, the New York state attorney general said on Tuesday, celebrating an appeals court ruling that the former president must pay a $110,000 fine for refusing to comply with subpoenas in an investigation into fraud in his business and financial affairs. .

In a statement, Letitia James said: Once again the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law.

For years he has tried to block and thwart our legal investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s ruling sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be intimidated or deterred from pursuing justice.

James, a Democrat, began his investigation when Trump, a Republican, was president. Trump and three of his adult children Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric were dropped off.

Last month, footage released of Trump’s deposition showed he had passed the constitution’s Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

Trump was fined for contempt of court in New York State in April 2022. He appealed. A judge capped the fine at $110,000.

In September, James unveiled his extensive civil lawsuit against the four Trumps, alleging false deposits in order to get rich and obtain loans.

The lawsuit seeks to bar the former president and his three children from leadership positions in New York and prevent the Trump Organization from acquiring commercial real estate or receiving loans from state entities for five years.

Trump denies any wrongdoing. In November, he filed a countersuit, claiming a relentless, vicious, public and shameless crusade that would do great damage to his business, brand and reputation.

It was then reported that Trump’s own attorneys had sought to block him from filing charges. In January, shortly after he and a lawyer were fined $1 million for a frivolous lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, whom he defeated in the 2016 presidential election, Trump withdrew two lawsuits against James.

Trump is now one of two declared candidates for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Unlike Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador who entered the race on Tuesday, Trump is subject at serious legal risk.

In New York, where the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer were recently convicted of tax evasion, prosecutors are also examining a silent payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016. New York will also hold a trial against writer E Jean Carrolls claims Trump raped and then defamed her, allegations Trump denies.

Georgia prosecutors are believed to be set to indict Trump over his attempts to nullify the election results there.

In Washington DC, Jack Smith, a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, is investigating Trump’s attempted election subversion, including his instigation of the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6 and his retention classified information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/feb/14/donald-trump-not-above-law-new-york-attorney-general The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos