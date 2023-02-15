Mantu Jokowi studies in the village of Kutuh

MANGUPURA, Nusa Bali

President Joko Widodo’s son-in-law, who is also Mayor of Medan, Mohammad Bobby Afif Nasution visited Kutuh village, South Kuta district, Badung on Tuesday (2/14).

The visit aimed to study the success of the village of Kutuh in making it a tourist village that could increase local incomes.

Medan Mayor Muhammad Bobby Afif Nasution said his goal was to come to Kutuh village to learn how to develop the village’s tourism sector to increase regional income. Kutuh village was chosen, he said, because it was already well known as an independent village. “Kutuh village is not only famous at the district level, but already at the national level,” he said during a speech at the Kutuh village office on Tuesday (2/14).

According to him, looking directly at Kutuh village, it is hoped that it can be implemented in potential areas of Medan city, so that in the future, Medan city can become independent, just like the village of Kutuh. “We are studying everything so that it can be applied in Medan, so that later it can increase regional income from the tourism sector,” he hoped.

Meanwhile, the Regent of Badung, represented by Regional Secretary I Wayan Adi Arnawa, expressed his gratitude to the Mayor of Medan and his entourage for choosing Badung Regency as the location for a working visit to increase local revenue (PAD). “On behalf of the government and representing the Regent and Deputy Regent, we express our gratitude and appreciation for the visit of the Mayor and his staff to Kutuh Village,” he said.

According to Adi Arnawa, through this visit, the Mayor of Medan and his staff helped to increase the PAD of Badung, as the group stayed in one of the hotels in Badung. “Hopefully this visit can increase the sightseeing of Medan city to come to Badung Regency,” he hoped.

During the visit of Jokowi’s son-in-law, Head of PMD Department Komang Budhi Argawa, Head of Tourism Board I Nyoman Rudiarta, Head of South Kuta Ketut Subdistrict Gede Arta, Head of Kutuh Head Wayan Mudana were present. On this occasion, Regional Secretary Adi Arnawa also exchanged memories with Mayor of Medan, Bobby Afif Nasution. *dar