General Bajwa asked me to condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine: Imran Khan





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa asked him to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine shortly after returning from Moscow, Geo reported. News.

Khan was quoted in the report as saying: “I spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about buying oil at cheaper rates, but when I returned to Pakistan, the Chief of Staff of the army asked me to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine.”

Khan said he advised Bajwa to remain neutral on India.

The former army chief, however, began to condemn him, the former prime minister added.

“A 22nd year officer made a foreign policy statement at a seminar to please the United States,” he said.

He went on to say that the country will have to face the consequences when decisions are made to please Washington, Dawn reported.

In a bid to please the United States, 80,000 people have been killed in the war on terror, Khan claimed in the Geo News report.

Khan, who was ousted from his post in April last year, recently criticized Bajwa saying the former army chief told the US that the PTI chief was anti-American.

He made the remark during an interview with U.S.-based international radio station Voice of America, which aired last Saturday, and a separate televised address on Sunday, according to Dawn.

“Whatever happened, now that things are unfolding, it was not the United States who told Pakistan [to oust me]. It is unfortunately, according to the evidence that has been provided, [former army chief] Gen [Qamar Javed] Bajwa who managed to tell Americans that I was anti-American. And so he [the plan to oust me] was not imported from there. It was exported from here to there,” Khan told VoA.

Khan, who has continually blamed the United States for his resignation as prime minister, reversed his earlier statement in the VoA interview.

Meanwhile, in his televised address, Khan called General Bajwa, who retired in November last year, a “super king”, admitting he was like a puppet during his three-year stint. and a half years in the Prime Minister’s office.

“General Bajwa had become an expert in all fields, including economics, politics and foreign policy,” Khan said.

“General Bajwa used to get credit for good decisions and Imran Khan served as a punching bag for every bad decision,” Khan said, alleging the former army chief was responsible for “political malaise.” and economic” facing the country. Today.

He also criticized Bajwa for hampering the accountability process, saying the former army chief had already decided there would be no questions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

