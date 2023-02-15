BBC offices in India raided by tax officials after documentary criticizing Narendra Modi aired





Indian tax officials raided BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, weeks after the government harshly criticized a BBC documentary criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Key points: One of two sources at the BBC New Delhi office said the tax authorities were speaking with the accounts officer and no one was allowed to leave

The BBC documentary focused on Narendra Modi's leadership during the Gujarat riots

The BBC documentary focused on Narendra Modi’s leadership during the Gujarat riots The IRS did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment The documentary focused on the Hindu nationalist politician’s leadership as chief minister of the western state during the deadly communal riots, in which at least 1,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims, although activists have more than doubled that number. “Revenue authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are co-operating fully. We hope this situation will be resolved as soon as possible,” the BBC said in a statement. The IRS did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment. One of two sources at the BBC’s New Delhi bureau told Reuters that tax officials were speaking with the accounts manager and no one was allowed to leave. While the search was underway, TV news crews set up outside the office near Connaught Place in central Delhi to report the developments. The main opposition party in Congress condemned the tax authorities’ actions. “The computer raid on the BBC offices smacks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is afraid of criticism,” politician and Congress Secretary-General KC Venugopal wrote on Twitter. “We condemn these bullying tactics in the strongest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer.” Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said India’s institutions worked independently and the tax department was “within the bounds of the law in reviewing tax compliance”. “India is a vibrant democracy where no one is above the law,” said BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal. Last month, Delhi police arrested students as they gathered to watch the documentary the government said was propaganda. India’s Foreign Ministry said in January that the documentary sought to promote a “discredited narrative”, was biased, lacked objectivity and showed a “continuing colonial mindset”. The BBC maintained its reporting for the documentary. Mr Modi ruled Gujarat for more than a decade before becoming prime minister in 2014. Accusations that he did not do enough to stop the riots hampered his career. Mr Modi has always denied any wrongdoing. In 2013, a Supreme Court-appointed panel said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him. A suspected Muslim mob set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims in Gujarat in February 2002, sparking one of independent India’s worst outbreaks of communal violence. Reuters

