Nikki Haley will run against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in the 2024 US election





The announcement makes Haley the first person to seek the Republican nomination against Trump, who has campaigned fairly low-key since announcing in November that he intended to run again.

The jockey for the next few years The Republican primary race will heat up over the next few weeks, with likely contenders to include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

At this point, Haley isn’t seen as a strong chance of winning the nomination, but stepping out early will ensure she’s got a head start on fundraising, which could help her outrank a potential champ. crowded with more popular Republican candidates.

But she’s also made herself an easy target for Trump, especially after he claimed in 2021 that she wouldn’t challenge him if he ended up seeking another term.

When the former UN ambassador signaled earlier this month that she planned to announce her candidacy, Trump released a video of her 2021 remarks, with the taunt that she should follow her heart, not his honor.

She is also likely to be painted as a political chameleon. Along with flip-flopping in a presidential race, Haley supported some of Trump’s rivals in the 2016 Republican primaries only to end up working for him at the UN. She also slammed Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, then softened her stance.

Shortly after her announcement, Taylor Budowich, the head of Trumps Make America Great Again super PAC, a fundraising vehicle, said: Nikki Haley is just another career politician. She started out as Never Trumper before stepping down to serve in the Trump administration. She then quit early to go and raise money from the boardrooms. Now she tells us she represents a new generation. Of course, it’s more like the same thing, a career politician whose only fulfilled commitment is to herself.

A reluctance to be an early target of Trump’s well-known wrath may explain why some Republicans have yet to enter the race. Others can also wait to see if prosecutors help pave the way by charging him with one of the potential crimes he is being investigated for.

These include interfering in the 2020 election, making silent payments to a porn star, and mishandling classified documents.

While the former president is seen as a largely diminished figure after many hardline candidates he backed in last year’s midterm elections failed to win seats, he still has enough of support to win a multi-candidate primary race if Republicans are unable to rally around an alternative.

Republican 2016 presidential candidates Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and Ohio Governor John Kasich participate in a debateCredit: AP

That’s what happened in 2016 when a crowded field and winner-takes-all voting system allowed Trump to eliminate opponents such as Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and the former Governor Jeb Bush and winning several contests with around 25% of the vote. support.

A survey this month of 1,000 likely Republican primaries and caucuses voters found that 28% of party primaries voters were still so loyal to Trump that they would support him even if he ran for the White House. as an independent against Republican and Democratic candidates.

