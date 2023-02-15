Turkey-Syria earthquake updates: death toll tops 40,000





For about 200 hours, two Turkish brothers buried under the rubble of a collapsed building in the earthquake-stricken city of Kahramanmaras held their ground, rationing bodybuilding supplements, drinking their own urine, swallowing mouthfuls of air.

Breathing was easy, said a brother, Abdulbaki Yeninar, 21. local news agency Ihlas. We took protein powder.

On Tuesday, rescue workers pulled Mr Yeninar and his brother, Muhammed Enes Yeninar, 17, from twisted concrete and metal, one of at least nine unlikely such rescues in a week after an earthquake in magnitude 7.8 flattened cities, killed tens of thousands. people and many more displaced in Turkey and Syria.

In the same town, teams dug a five-meter-long tunnel through tons of fallen walls, floors and pipes to reach a woman, in a rescue broadcast live on TV. And to the south, a volunteer mining team joined efforts to save another, earning tribute from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said they will never fade from our memories.

The miraculous rescues served as rare bright spots in one of the darkest times in memory for Turkey, in what Mr Erdogan said on Tuesday could reasonably be called the disaster of the century.

He reported a new death toll for his country, 35,418, and the United Nations said more than 5,500 Syrians had died. Millions more people in both countries have been displaced since the earthquake devastated the region last week, many fearing to return to damaged buildings and struggling to survive in makeshift shelters and extreme cold. Humanitarian organizations usually scramble to find survivors within the first 72 hours after a natural disaster, as the passage of time exponentially diminishes the hope of finding signs of life. Last week, more than 35,000 Turkish search and rescue teams joined thousands of international workers to dig through the rubble, according to AFAD, Turkey’s emergency management agency. Faez Ghanam is carried from a destroyed building by rescuers after surviving 209 hours under the rubble with his daughter Seher Ghanam, who was also rescued alive minutes later in Hatay, Turkey on Tuesday. Credit… Chris McGrath/Getty Images In recent days, despair has set in more and more as rescue missions have turned into recovery, a humanitarian crisis has taken shape and hard-to-reach and hard-hit Syrian cities have lamented that they have been forgotten. . On Tuesday, as the total death toll in Syria and Turkey topped 40,000, Turkish authorities arrested more contractors suspected of shoddy construction that violated building codes. Critics of Mr Erdogan, who is seeking to defend his response to the disaster, have drawn attention to videos that previously showed him saluting some of the housing projects that have collapsed and buried people. And Turkish police have arrested dozens of social media users accused of spreading panic-provoking messages. But as Turkey’s Department of National Defense and national broadcasters shared footage of the rescues, the rare glimmers of good news were celebrated. In the southeastern Turkish town of Adiyaman, rescuers wearing helmets and bright red and yellow safety vests stood in stark contrast to the dust-covered skin and hair of a young man they were looking for to clear rubble. After digging up the man, identified by state news agencies as 18-year-old Muhammed Cafer Cetin, they hooked him up to an IV, fitted him with an oxygen mask and wrapped him in a glittering survival blanket. They then carefully carried him on a stretcher over the rubble under which he had been buried to a waiting ambulance to take him to hospital. His condition was not immediately clear. Another man, Ramazan Yucel, 45, was also rescued in the province, according to the official Anadolu news agency. Clearing rubble from a destroyed building in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Tuesday. Credit… Sergei Ponomarev for The New York Times Free at last, the exhausted Yeninar brothers emerged from the rubble, eyes closed, arms bound in stretchers, as rescuers in fatigues and bright vests carried them to Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the quake. Desperate for good news, the workers hugged and cheered as the brothers left for the hospital, where they told the media how they survived. Rescuers had pulled their mother, also alive, from the rubble two days earlier, and she was being treated at a hospital in Kayseri town for leg injuries, they said. In the same city, Anadolu aired the rescue of 35-year-old Aysegul Bayir live in front of a delighted Turkish audience. Viewers watched as rescue teams dug a five-meter tunnel through the ruins to reach it. In the same razed town, Muharrem Polat, 32, and his wife, Hadiyet Polat, emerged from the rubble after 203 hours. In Antakya, a volunteer mining team from the northern province of Zonguldak found Emine Akgul, 26, and brought her to safety, according to state broadcaster TRT. Another woman was rescued in Antakya city, Hatay province, 204 hours after the quake. Mr Erdogan hailed the miners saying: The tunnels they dug, taking our citizens out, are truly extraordinary acts. A search and rescue team evacuates a body from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras on Tuesday. Credit… Ozan Kose/Agence France-Presse Getty Images While images of survivors emerging from the ruins to applause cheered on rescuers who had clawed at the freezing concrete for days and encouraged a grieving population, the rescues were most likely a fleeting, and perhaps final, dose of such news. . Experts say the chances of finding more survivors will only diminish as hours and days pass. And faced with the challenges posed by millions of homeless and displaced citizens, many of whom are hungry, Turkey and Syria have struggled with the scale of the relief effort and the search for accountability. On Tuesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres announced the launch of a $397 million humanitarian appeal for Syria over three months. The agency has released $50 million from its emergency funds for shelter, healthcare, food and protection for five million Syrians, who it said are not receiving aid to the earthquake at the scale and speed they need. Aid must pass in all directions, all sides, all roads without any restrictions, Guterres said. In northwest Syria, earthquake damage has spread across a region torn apart by 12 years of civil war: areas held by the government of authoritarian President Bashar al-Assad and by forces that are opposite. Members of Turkish animal rights group HAYTAP rescued a dog in Antakya on Sunday. Credit… Bernat Armangue/Associated Press The opposition received only a trickle of aid, in part because of difficult access to the region. The government side, where outside aid has arrived through major airports, tightly controls and restricts aid flows from its territory to the opposition side. Prior to the earthquake, a single border crossing from Turkey was used for all UN aid flowing to the opposition-held side. Mr al-Assad has now agreed, for the first time since the start of the war, to allow the use of two other border crossings from Turkey to temporarily deliver aid to opposition-held territory in the North West. As the United Nations sought to negotiate terms with the Syrian government, Turkish authorities turned to the issue of unsafe construction. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said sunday that legal proceedings against more than 130 people were underway for their alleged links to collapsed buildings. Among those charged was Sukru Isitmen, a builder of at least six collapsed buildings in Besni district of Adiyaman province. Mr. Isitmen is a member of the Executive Branch of the Districts of Presidents Governing Justice and Development Party. Hours after rescuers pulled out the last survivors from the wreckage, after dark and temperatures plummeted, Mr Erdogan addressed the nation. Our search and rescue teams pulling out our citizens alive, he said, even after long hours, are the greatest source of solace amid this grim picture. Rescue team in Kahramanmaras on Monday. Credit… Ozan Kose/Agence France-Presse Getty Images

