Minister calls Imran ‘super corrupt’ – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday lambasted Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan for repeatedly changing his position, and said that if the General Qamar Javed Bajwa was a super king so Imran Khan was super corrupt who abused every power.

Addressing a press conference here, the Information Minister said that when no evidence was found against Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in the money and asset laundering cases in Beyond means, the National Accountability Board (NAB) summoned him in the drinking water case. but arrested Shehbaz in the Aashiana case. She said Shehbaz had been convicted in several cases including money laundering, disproportionate assets, and was first arrested on October 5 and released on bail on February 14, 2019.

Minister said Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) defended all fabricated and baseless cases by appearing in court while Imran Khan said he was not accountable in court in Billion Tree Tsunami, Toshakhana and other corruption cases. She said the head of the PTI never told the truth but always lied and kept changing his position.

The Minister said that police raids were carried out at Shahbaz residences, Maryam Nawaz was handcuffed in front of her father but the PML-N leadership did not ask for an exemption. She asked why Imran Khan was exempted from all courts while Shehbaz Sharif answered all cases.

Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif stayed in jail for 241 days, joined the investigation and used to appear in court every day and when the High Court released on merit bail, he was again released. arrested on September 28, 2020, after which he was released on bail. April 23, 2021.

She said that when no evidence was found against Shehbaz, the NAB under Imran Khan led by Mirza Shahzad Akbar registered the Assets Beyond Income, Money Laundering and other cases against Shehbaz. She also said that complaints were filed against all the leaders of PML-N but no one opposed or took refuge in the houses by tying plaster on the leg.

Aurangzeb criticized Imran Khan and said he used the president’s power to put political opponents in jail, but we responded to each case. She questioned at the present time, Imran Khan was throwing various allegations against former army chief Qamar Bajwa, why as Prime Minister you did not take action against him?

In addition, Aurangzeb also gave details of NAB approver Israr Saeed’s statement in Aashiana’s scandal against Shehbaz and Shahzad Akbar was pressuring NAB officials.

She said that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Chief Engineer Israr Saeed submitted an affidavit to the court revealing the agenda of bogus cases against Shehbaz by the PTI government. The minister said cases like Israr Saeed exposed the reality of Imran Khan every day.

The minister said that Shehzad Akbar and his team were hired for bogus business against Shehbaz under the PTI government. She said Shahzad Akbar was used unconstitutionally only to file charges against Shehbaz and political opponents.

She added that false witnesses were also created to substantiate false cases. She said that under the same pattern, LDA chief engineer Israr Saeed was called as a witness.

The minister said that Imran Khan had a habit of abusing someone for a period of time by throwing baseless allegations and then turning around or totally ignoring his past statements, which is the mark of policy factory of Imran Khan. She said that in the past, Imran Khan had made allegations against the judiciary, the United States, individuals and national institutions, but always changed his position.

She said Imran Khan was brought to power in outright violation of the law. There was no rule of law during his tenure in government, rather it was the rule of the jungle. She added that the country got real freedom when foreign agents, thieves and liars like Imran Khan were ousted from power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40226294/minister-terms-imran-super-corrupt

