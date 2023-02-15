Politics
‘Best wishes for your…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of special occasion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cheteshwar Pujara and cricketer Puja’s wife.©Twitter
India’s mid-tier veteran Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy game against Australia, which kicks off in Delhi on Friday. Pujara will become the 13th Indian to play 100 Tests or more, with Sachin Tendulkar (200 Tests) leading the pack. He made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and has stood in the tally in the longest format since, overcoming the lows of his professional career with hard work and determination.
Ahead of the test match, Pujara and his wife Puja met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “It was an honor to meet our Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I will treasure the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th test. Thank you @PMOIndia,” Pujara tweeted.
“Glad to meet Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th test and your career. @cheteshwar1,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in replying to the tweet.
Nice to have met Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th test and your career.@cheteshwar1 https://t.co/Ecnv7XWLfv
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023
On the next stage, where his family will be there to cheer him on at the stadium, Pujara told ESPNCricinfo: “Yes, it will be my 100th test match, but you still have work to do for the team and you are focused. We are playing an important series against Australia.
“Yes, the second test will be my 100th, but there will be two more tests after the one which will be very important for us to win to qualify for the WTC finals,” Pujara said, indicating that the milestone will be just one. another step in his life. long professional career.
He added that discipline is one of the greatest prerogatives to excel in test cricket as the five-day game tests one’s character, patience and temperament.
With PTI inputs
Featured Video of the Day
UAE Able To Take Melbourne As Cricket Venue: Tom Moody
Topics discussed in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/india-vs-australia-2022/best-wishes-for-your-prime-minister-narendra-modis-message-to-cheteshwar-pujara-ahead-of-special-occasion-3782958
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Best wishes for your…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of special occasion
- Top US general says Russia has lost “strategically, operationally and tactically”.
- Vitamin D effective in preventing progression from prediabetes to diabetes
- Chinese President Xi voices support for Iran amid Western pressure
- Elvis Presley’s private jet sells for $260,000 | Entertainment
- Girl arrested after allegedly spraying teens with pepper spray at TN hockey game
- Those in the industry with famous last names versus those successful with no name
- Va. Techs New Alexandria Campus Celebrates Construction Milestone: CEG
- ViiV Healthcare presents HIV treatment data for Cabenuva and Biktarvy
- Nikki Haley will run for president, challenging Donald Trump | National policy
- Family tree of President Joko Widodo, grandfather of the village chief and timber trader
- Chinese balloon sensors are recovered by rescue teamsExBulletin