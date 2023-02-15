‘Best wishes for your…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Cheteshwar Pujara ahead of special occasion

India’s mid-tier veteran Cheteshwar Pujara is set to play his 100th Test in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy game against Australia, which kicks off in Delhi on Friday. Pujara will become the 13th Indian to play 100 Tests or more, with Sachin Tendulkar (200 Tests) leading the pack. He made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia and has stood in the tally in the longest format since, overcoming the lows of his professional career with hard work and determination.

Ahead of the test match, Pujara and his wife Puja met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. “It was an honor to meet our Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I will treasure the interaction and encouragement ahead of my 100th test. Thank you @PMOIndia,” Pujara tweeted.

“Glad to meet Puja and you today. Best wishes for your 100th test and your career. @cheteshwar1,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in replying to the tweet.

On the next stage, where his family will be there to cheer him on at the stadium, Pujara told ESPNCricinfo: “Yes, it will be my 100th test match, but you still have work to do for the team and you are focused. We are playing an important series against Australia.

“Yes, the second test will be my 100th, but there will be two more tests after the one which will be very important for us to win to qualify for the WTC finals,” Pujara said, indicating that the milestone will be just one. another step in his life. long professional career.

He added that discipline is one of the greatest prerogatives to excel in test cricket as the five-day game tests one’s character, patience and temperament.

