Judge upholds Donald Trump’s contempt order and fine in New York civil investigation





A New York state appeals court has upheld an order finding Donald Trump in civil contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James in his investigation into his business practices.

Key Points:Findings against Donald Trump that he failed to comply with a subpoena have been upheldFormer US president paid $110,000 fine for failureMr.

In a 5-0 decision, the Manhattan Appeals Division said Ms James had established by “clear and compelling evidence” that Mr Trump’s response to the December 1, 2021 subpoena was inadequate.

The court said Mr Trump’s assertion that a diligent search failed to uncover relevant documents in his possession, without explaining what steps were taken to ensure nothing was lost or discarded, “prejudicially violated the court’s clear legal mandate, of which he was aware”.

He also said Judge Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing the case in Manhattan state court, had the discretion to impose a daily fine of US$10,000 ($14,325) until Mr. Trump complies with the subpoena.

Mr Trump racked up and later paid $110,000 in fines.

Lawyers for the former US president did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Ms James said the decision ‘sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the justice system’.

New York Attorney General Letitia James led the investigation into Mr Trump’s finances. (AP: Seth Wenig)

The attorney general sued Mr. Trump, his three eldest children and the Trump Organization for $250 million in September over an alleged decade-long scheme to manipulate the former president’s asset values ​​and net worth to to obtain better conditions from banks and insurers.

Last month, she called for new sanctions against Mr Trump, saying his claims that he lacked sufficient knowledge on many specific charges in the lawsuit were “patently false”, frivolous or otherwise inappropriate.

Mr Trump called the investigation a politically motivated witch hunt.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. Watch time: 1 minute 24 seconds 1 minute 24 seconds adult children for fraud.

He ended two legal challenges to Ms James’ lawsuit in January, after a Florida judge imposed $937,989 in penalties on her and her attorney for filing a ‘completely frivolous’ complaint accusing Hillary Clinton of attempting to rig the 2016 US presidential election.

Those sanctions are on hold until Mr. Trump posts a $1.03 million bond for a possible appeal.

Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-02-15/judge-upholds-donald-trump-contempt-order-and-fine/101976302 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos