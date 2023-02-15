Is Donald Trump responsible for the train derailment in Ohio?





The derailment of a 150-car train carrying hazardous materials in eastern Palestine, Ohio was likely more serious because the Trump administration repealed key safety legislation, an insider says Of the industry.

On February 3, the Norfolk Southern Railway freight train derailed around 8:55 p.m. local time before catching fire near the Pennsylvania border.

Although there were no injuries, the train included a number of cars containing vinyl chloride, a potentially explosive colorless gas, leading to the evacuation of approximately 5,000 people by order of Ohio governors. and Pennsylvania.

Rescue workers punched holes in five railway carriages on February 6, allowing them to carry out a controlled burning of vinyl chloride which released toxic chemicals into the air.

Above, former US President Donald Trump stands in front of an American flag in January 2023. Inset: A look at the derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, February 4, 2023. Safety legislation repealed by the Trump administration could have reduced the severe crash, an insider said. Getty

Speaking to investigative outlet The Lever, Steven Ditmeyer, a former senior Federal Railroad Administration official, said the “severity” of the crash was likely increased by the lack of electronically controlled air brakes (ECP) .

Legislation was passed under President Obama that made it a legal requirement for trains carrying hazardous flammable materials to have ECP brakes, but this was reversed in 2017 by the Trump administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board, a federal agency responsible for investigating rail accidents, told The Lever that the Ohio train that derailed was not equipped with ECP brakes.

“Would the ECP brakes have reduced the severity of this accident? Yes,” Ditmeyer said.

Referring to the railway industry’s opposition to the installation of ECP brakes, he added: “The railways will test new features. But once they are told they have to. .they don’t want to spend money.”

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump and the Norfolk Southern Railway for comment.

After the train derailment, hundreds of fish were reported dead in a nearby stream, while an animal rescuer said a fox they were caring for died after coming into contact with toxic chemicals.

On Monday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg provided an update on the crash and an ongoing investigation into its cause.

“USDOT [Department of Transportation] supported the investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Our Federal Rail Administration and Pipeline & Hazardous Materials teams were on scene within hours of the initial incident and continue to be actively engaged,” Buttigieg tweeted.

“We will review these investigation results and, based on them, use all relevant authorities to ensure accountability and continue to support safety.”

Buttigieg added that the Federal Environmental Protection Agency remained on site, where it monitors indoor and outdoor air quality after the release of toxic chemicals.

