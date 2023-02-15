How Erdoan Set the Stage for Turkey’s Disastrous Earthquake Response

Last week, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than thirty thousand people and destroying many towns and cities in both countries. A monumental recovery effort is needed, but neither country is well placed to mount one. For more than a decade, Syria has been waging a brutal civil war provoked by the dictatorial regime of Bashar al-Assad; Turkey, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has been in economic crisis for five years and is increasingly subject to authoritarianism, with the repression of journalists and political opponents, and the replacement of key government figures by friends and family of Erdoan. There has been widespread criticism in Turkey over the pace of the recovery effort, which is overseen by the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (FASHION) itself led by someone with little experience in the field. Moreover, Erdoan has been in power for two decades, first as prime minister and now as president, during which he has encouraged a huge to go up under construction alongside incredibly lax application of safety standards.

To understand the connections between Erdoan’s leadership and the tragedy unfolding in Turkey, I recently spoke by phone with Jenny White, a social anthropologist and professor emeritus at Stockholm University’s Institute of Turkish Studies. She is the author of many books on politics, religion and nationalism in Turkey. During our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, we discussed how Erdoan’s style of government and policies hampered the earthquake response, why his approach to people Kurdish from Turkey made the crisis particularly serious in the Kurdish regions, and what the crisis could mean for the upcoming elections in Turkey.

How would you characterize the government that President Erdoan has created over the past twenty years?

Twenty years is a long time, so the government has gone through a number of permutations. Initially, when the AKP [the Justice and Development Party]under Erdoan, was first elected, it was actually a party that people from all walks of life and political views thought they could vote for, as it seemed like a nice change from the previous party, which missed the quake of land in 1999. [That year, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in the northwest part of the country killed more than fifteen thousand people.] This is one of the main reasons why the AKP was elected. They elected a party that they thought was uncorrupt, cared about people and got things done, which they did in the beginning.

I went to Istanbul shortly after Erdoan, or his Party, was elected, and I thought, God, they have green buses, we don’t even have green buses in Boston. He picked up the trash. He made things work. The city really needed infrastructure. Under his leadership, the AKP improved the metro, which made a huge difference for many people. They built new roads, allowing people to reach their villages in three hours instead of ten. It was a happy time. A lot of other things were wrong, but at least it seemed to be going well.

Then things started to veer off in a whole different direction. There are people who say: Well, we knew all along what he was in his heart. He was just hiding it until the time was right. I think a better use of his time would be trying to explain what happened between 2016 and 2018 when things really turned around in a lot of ways and he became a lot more autocratic and less reactive .

One word I keep hearing about Erdoan’s government today and the way it works is centralization. Is that a fair way to think about it?

Well, the centralization happened at a specific time: there was a referendum in 2017 in which the whole system of government was changed from a parliamentary system to a presidential system, a hyper-presidential system like they call it. Previously, there was a more dispersed system of government, with the state having different ministries, parliament, and then the presidency, which was a weak presidency. Overnight it became a presidential system where ministries were deactivated and new institutions were born.

I remember the day after what happened. I felt like those people who had spent their lives studying the Soviet Union, and then the day after it became Russia, everything they had learned was irrelevant because that the whole system had changed. I have a map of the new government system. It looked like the solar system, with the Presidency in the middle, and then all around, like planets, were these new government offices that weren’t ministries. No one knew who was responsible; people in these new government organizations did not know what their jobs were.

So to talk about centralization, you have to imagine this map, with Erdoan in the middle and everything else orbiting around him. The relationship between these planets and the central body around which they orbit was evolving, as it had not yet been defined. It turned out to be defined almost entirely in terms of loyalty. Previous institutions that had some kind of standards, an educational system that prepared people to become members of those institutions, some of them have been closed. The military academy was closed. The judicial training system has been modified.

It’s not just the usual patron-client system. When you think of patrons and patrons, it’s like a waterfall. There’s someone at the top, but the person below them has some kind of ability to use that power to help someone else below them. And it goes both ways. You ask for a favor, and maybe a deputy can do something for you. It completely collapsed in Turkey. We heard that people who were in Parliament, people who were in government offices, would no longer do anything for their constituents because they were afraid that they would do the wrong thing. Maybe they were helping someone later called Glenist, and then they’d be in trouble. [The Glen movement, led by the U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Glen, is a religious movement that was once allied with the A.K.P. against Turkeys secular liberals and military.] Maybe they made the wrong decision in a court case, and then they would be sent to the backcountry. The whole system was deadlocked. He was frozen. No one would help anyone to do anything because everything had to come from the middle body, from Erdoan. He was no longer moving in either direction. Erdoan made decisions about everything.

How did some of these dynamics play out in governments’ response to the earthquake?

Think of the corruption that grew out of this system: government contracts were given to people who weren’t necessarily the most competent, but the ones you owed favors on, to allow them some corruption. There was so much corruption in the construction industry. The government, which had regulations in place on how buildings should be constructed safely after the 1999 earthquake, essentially continued to grant amnesties. If a new building wasn’t up to code, instead of forcing them to fix it, they would give amnesty, or just some small punishment. These were favors given to people in the construction industry who were friends of the AKP, they saved them from having to spend extra money. Many of these buildings have collapsed. People are absolutely furious and talking about it in Turkey.

The other thing, of course, is that when loyalty is the most important thing, lack of expertise makes no difference. You also see it in the university system: Erdoan put his own men in there. The guy in charge of rescue operations has no expertise. It was only put together, like, a month ago. I don’t know. It’s hard to go through all the different things that went wrong.

The Kurdish regions of Turkey and Syria were very hard hit by this earthquake. Earlier in Erdoan’s tenure, he tried to pose as an ally of the Turkish Kurds, or at least not an enemy of them. But it seems that, especially in recent years, there has been a huge crackdown on Turkey’s Kurdish population. Many of their local political leaders were imprisoned and replaced by Erdoan loyalists. How do you understand Erdo’s current relationship with the Kurdish community?

Well, the Kurdish community is diverse. There were quite a few Kurds who still voted for the AKP, because, for example, they were particularly religious. There are also many Kurds who do not like PKK. and I just want peace. [The Kurdistan Workers Party (P.K.K.) is a militant group that pushes for more rights for the countrys Kurdish minority.] There were a number of reasons to vote for the AKP. But the way this situation has affected relief efforts is that after the 1999 earthquake, the government did not respond properly or quickly. So civil society organizations jumped in very quickly and did the heavy lifting, literally, from the start, to organize the assistance. This time, there are very few civil organizations left. Over the past ten years, the government has shut down hundreds of civil society organizations, particularly in the Kurdish region. I went through a list of those that had been closed, like the Kurdish Women’s Association, for example. Anything that contained the word Kurdish was closed. Many others have also been closed. Part of this, I think, is a response to the Gezi protests, during which Erdoan became very suspicious of associations he feared organizing against him.