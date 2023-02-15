Xi hails Iran’s ‘solidarity’ amid ‘complex’ global situation Middle East and Africa

Agencies Beijing, China ●

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday hailed Beijing’s “solidarity” with Iran as he welcomed Islamic Republic President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of a three-day trip.

For the first state visit by an Iranian president to China in more than 20 years, Raisi brought a large business and financial delegation to Beijing and was greeted earlier by Xi on a red carpet.

“In the face of the current complex changes in the world, times and history, China and Iran have supported each other (and) worked together in solidarity and cooperation,” Xi said, according to the state broadcaster. CCTV.

Both countries face pressure from Western nations over their stances on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Iran is already under tough US sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran has become one of Russia’s few remaining allies as Moscow has sunk deeper into international isolation due to the invasion.

Western countries have accused Tehran of supplying armed drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, a charge it denies.

In December, Washington described what it said were extensive relations between Iran and Russia involving equipment such as helicopters, fighter jets and drones.

Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine is a sensitive subject for Beijing, which has sought to position itself as neutral while offering diplomatic support to its strategic ally, Russia.

China “supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national dignity…and in resisting unilateralism and hegemonism,” it said. Xi Jinping according to CCTV.

Beijing also “opposes the interference of external forces in Iran’s internal affairs and undermines Iran’s security and stability”, and will continue to “promote the early and proper resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue”, said the Chinese leader.

“No matter how the international and regional situation develops, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran,” Xi added.

Ahead of his three-day visit which began on Tuesday, Raisi wrote a editorial in China’s state-controlled People’s Daily in which he said the two countries believe that unilateralism and “violent” measures such as imposing “unfair” sanctions are the main causes of the crises and the insecurity in the world.

In the editorial, Raisi described China as an “old friend” and said Iran’s efforts to strengthen relations would not be affected by regional and international situations.

According CCTVthe two sides signed a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health, disaster relief, culture and Sport.

Last year, Iran and China also entered the implementation phase of a 25-year cooperation agreement under which China is to invest billions of dollars in Iran’s oil sector in exchange for supplying petroleum and petrochemicals. China is already Iran’s biggest trading partner.

The pact was originally proposed by Xi during his visit to Iran in 2016.

“Traditional Friendship”

Raisi and Xi first met last September at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan, where the Iranian president called for broader ties.

According to Iranian state news agency IRNA, Raisi will attend meetings with Chinese businessmen and Iranians living in the country.

China is Iran’s biggest trading partner, IRNA said, citing 10-month statistics from Iran’s customs authorities. Tehran’s exports to Beijing amounted to $12.6 billion, while it imported $12.7 billion worth of goods from China.

Raisi is accompanied by the country’s foreign minister and the ministers of economy, roads and transport and petroleum. Also present were the minister of industry, mines and trade, as well as the minister of agriculture, according to Iranian state television.

His delegation also includes Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs and its chief nuclear negotiator.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Raisi would meet with Premier Li Keqiang and China’s top lawmaker Li Zhanshu.

Raisi’s first visit to China comes days after he declared victory over the nationwide protest movement sparked by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for alleged violation of Iran’s dress code. for women.

Authorities say hundreds of people, including dozens of security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested during the protests, which they generally refer to as “riots”.

Court has sentenced 18 people to death in connection with the protests, according to a AFP count based on official announcements. Four people were executed, sparking international outrage.



