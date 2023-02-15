



Civil servants and other public sector workers are more likely to have hybrid work patterns than those working in the private sector, according to the new Office for National Statistics. An ONS survey found that 48% of civil servants work partly or entirely from home, compared to 40% in the private sector. Hybrid work was much more common among public sector workers – 35% compared to 26% in the private sector. But business employees were more slightly likely to work only from home – 15% compared to 13% in the public sector. Of public sector employees surveyed by the ONS, 42% said they were not allowed to work from home at all, and the remaining 10% said they had the option to do so but chose not to. Half of private sector employees said they had no choice but to work in the office full time. The ONS study, which ran from September to January, asked participants to describe their last 7 days of work and whether they had worked only in the office, only at home or a mixture. Separate data from the Cabinet Office shows that the ministries’ Whitehall headquarters were between 43% and 83% full when last checked two weeks ago. Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union, which represents senior public servants, said the government “should be proud that the public service has led the way in hybrid working and, as we now see many organizations of the private sector to follow suit”. ”, but warned that “he cannot allow this progress to roll back”. Working from home was regularly derided by some ministers under President Boris Johnson, with then-minister Jacob Rees-Mogg frequently urging civil servants to return to their desks and Johnson saying that working from home ” does not work”. Rees-Mogg sadly left notes on empty desks during her visit that read “I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon.” But one FDA survey, published in November, found that 62% of union members felt working from home had made them more productive; 74% reported better work-life balance; and 69% said it had a positive impact on their well-being. Disclosure and Barring Service Chief Eric Robinson recently extolled the virtues of increased hybrid working since the start of the Covid pandemic. In an interview with CSWhe said “staff had always wanted to work in a hybrid way” and that he had been “struck” by how much the move had boosted productivity. But Penman noted that the shift to hybrid working in the public service “started long before Covid-19” and “has the potential to deliver huge savings to the taxpayer, while delivering huge benefits for work/work balance. life of civil servants. “The pandemic has simply accelerated the transition,” he said. “Through strategies such as Places for Growth, the public service fleet has been reduced, based on the principle that hybrid and working from home can save money and open up jobs to more parts of the UK. United. Flexibility at work should be a key tool to facilitate recruitment and retention in the public service, especially as salaries often lag behind comparable roles in the private sector.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.civilserviceworld.com/professions/article/public-sector-hybrid-home-working-more-common-than-private-sector

