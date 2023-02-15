Nikki Haley launches 2024 US presidential bid; challenge donald trump





Prominent Indian-American politician Nikki Haley kicked off her presidential campaign on Tuesday, becoming the first Republican to challenge former US President Donald Trump when he bids for the White House in 2024.

Haley, 51, is South Carolina’s two-term governor and former US ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am Nikki Haley, and I am a candidate for the presidency, she announced in a video message.

“It’s time for a new generation of leaders to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride, and our purpose. Some people look at America and see vulnerability there. The socialist left sees it as an opportunity to rewrite history,” she said. .

Identifying as the proud daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley talks about growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina and how it shaped her belief in a strong and proud America.

We have turned away from the fear of God and the values ​​that still make our country the freest and greatest in the world. We need to turn in that direction again, she said.

Posing as a younger, fresher alternative to Trump, Haley had been hinting at a White House offer for weeks.

Her official statement means she will be the first candidate to enter the contest against her 76-year-old former boss Trump, who announced his third bid for the White House late last year.

“Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections that must change. Joe Biden’s record is abysmal, but that should come as no surprise. The establishment in Washington has let us down time and time again and again. It It’s time for a new generation of leaders to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose, Haley said.

China and Russia are on the move. They all think we can be intimidated. Kick around. You should know this about me: I can’t stand bullies. And when you step back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels, she said.

Before entering the presidential ballot, Haley must win the Republican Party’s presidential primary which begins in January next year. The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

Haley’s 3 minute 30 second video begins with her voiceover, describing the racial divide in the town she was born in.

Railroad tracks divided the city by race. I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants, neither black nor white. I was different, but my mother always said, your job is not to focus on the differences, but on the similarities, she said.

“And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America. Some see our past as proof that America’s founding principles are wrong. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth, she said.

Born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa to Punjabi immigrant Sikh parents, Haley is the third Indian-American to run for President of the United States in three consecutive election cycles.

Bobby Jindal ran in 2016 and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020.

Haley is the second woman of color to seek the Republican Party nomination for the White House. The first was Angel Joy Chavis Rocker, a school counselor from Florida, who ran in the 2000 presidential race, becoming the first African American to do so.

“I have seen the evil. In China, they are committing genocide. In Iran, they are murdering their own people for defying the government. And when a woman tells you about seeing soldiers throwing her baby into a fire, things in perspective,” she said in the video.

Even in our worst days, we are blessed to live in America. I was born and raised in South Carolina, so I’ve seen the best of our country. People here from all over the tired old political establishment have demanded accountability for their tax money.

“Industry reports were calling us the beast of the southeast, which I loved. People came in their thousands for a fresh start. Moms and dads held their heads up high. Kids learned that it Always was, it’s a beautiful day in South Carolina… We were strong, we were proud, she said.

American Indians welcomed his announcement.

“On behalf of the large and influential Native American community, I wish her well and every success in the days ahead and pray that she succeeds as a Republican candidate in 2024. We will ensure the support of our community in every way, Republican fundraiser says Sampat Shivangi.

A rare quality of Haley is that she did not forget her roots and her ancestral homeland, India, when she visited India and interacted with Indian leaders, including meeting our beloved leader, the Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, Shivangi said.

Haley’s official announcement came a few weeks after she tweeted on February 1: “My family and I have a big announcement to share with you on February 15! And yes, it will definitely be a big day in South Carolina. !”

Haley was born to Sikh parents Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa, who had emigrated from Punjab to Canada and then to the United States in the 1960s.

Her father was a professor at the Punjab Agricultural University and her mother earned a law degree from the University of Delhi.

Haley had previously said she would not challenge Trump if he ran again, before changing her stance, arguing that the United States needed to go another way.

It’s time for a new generation. It is time for new leadership. And it’s time to take our country back. America is worth the fight and we are just getting started,” she tweeted last month.

In an interview with Fox News last month, she said the United States needed a new leader who could lead the country in a new direction.

“We can’t have another term from Joe Biden. And we also have to remember that we’ve lost the last seven out of eight popular votes for president. It’s time we got a Republican out there who can lead and win. a general election,” she had said.

At 39, Haley was the youngest governor in the United States when she took office in January 2011 and made history as South Carolina’s first female governor. She was also the state’s first Indian-American governor and served two terms.

From January 2017 to December 2018, she served as the 29th United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

