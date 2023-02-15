Imran Khan attributes rise in terrorism in Pakistan to negligence of security services: Reports





Imran Khan attributes rising terrorism in Pakistan to negligence by security services: Reports || Image Courtesy: Twitter

Islamabad, Pakistan: Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has attributed the rise in terrorist attacks in Pakistan to the incompetence of security forces and intelligence agencies, according to an article that appeared in The Dawn newspaper of Pakistan.

In an interview with Voice of America (VOA) aired on Saturday, Khan spoke of the backlash the PTI faced for choosing to speak with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned organization before the party’s overthrow.

According to an article in Dawn, in response to a question from VOA correspondent Sarah Zaman about whether he still stands by his decision to approve dialogue with the TTP, Khan reportedly said: “Well , first of all, what were the choices the pakistani government faced once the taliban took over as well as they decided the TTP and the government is talking about 30,000 to 40,000 people including families , once they decided to send them back to Pakistan? At that time, according to Khan, his government held a meeting where the subject of resettlement was discussed with “the agreement of lawmakers all along the border”. .

He added, “But that never materialized because our government left, and after it left, the new government lost its way.” “But where were the Pakistani security forces at that time? Intelligence agencies were not present. How could they miss their reorganization? he said, adding, “How could we be held liable for their negligence?”

According to Dawn, an army convoy was attacked on Saturday in the Mir Ali subdivision of the North Waziristan district, resulting in the death of at least three Pakistani police security officials and injuring 22 people, including civilians.

Local authorities in the area claimed that a rickshaw attacked the team as it traveled from North Waziristan to Bannu with a convoy of security personnel and Marri Petroleum Company employees. The incident was perpetrated by the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

According to the update, the strike in Balochistan is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks that have increased since the banned TTP broke a ceasefire with the Pakistani government in 2021.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://writeups24.com/imran-khan-attributes-pakistans-increasing-terrorism-to-security-services-carelessness-reports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos