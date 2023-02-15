Indian tax agents raid BBC offices after documentary critical of Modi aired





Indian tax officials raided the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday, weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government tried to shut down a documentary by the broadcaster that criticized its handling of the Muslim minority in the country. Indian authorities under Mr Modi have often used such raids on independent media, human rights groups and think tanks in what activists call an effort to harass critical voices into silence by targeting their funding sources. Rights groups have repeatedly expressed concern over shrinking press freedom, with journalists and activists thrown in jail for long periods or mired in court cases that drag on the system India’s labyrinthine judiciary. A spokesperson for India’s ruling party confirmed the BBC raids at a press conference. A dozen tax officers entered the British public broadcasters office in central New Delhi just before noon, blocking access to the fifth floor of the buildings, where the BBC offices are located, an officer said. police posted outside the building. Officers were still in the office Wednesday morning. Gaurav Bhatia, the spokesperson for Mr Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, said the BBC had nothing to worry about if they had done nothing wrong. He then launched verbal attacks on the broadcaster, including calling its reporting propaganda.

It cannot be the whims and fancies of one company, Mr Bhatia told the press conference, laying out what he called examples of the hidden agenda in BBC reporting. This cannot be tolerated. In a brief statement on Tuesday afternoon, the BBC said: Revenue authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, and we are cooperating fully. We hope that this situation will be resolved as soon as possible. Local media in India have reported that officers are carrying out a tax investigation, the scope of which is more limited than a search or raid. Officials from the income tax department or the finance ministry could not be reached for comment. The ruling parties’ increasingly thin response to criticism stands in stark contrast to India’s growing stature as an emerging power, with Mr Modi frequently touting the South Asian giants’ democratic credentials on the world stage. Last June, Mr Modi joined leaders of other major German democracies in supporting the protection of freedom of expression and opinion online and offline and ensuring a free and independent media landscape. This year, as India hosts the Group of 20 meeting, posters bearing Mr. Modis’ image and celebrating India as the mother of democracy are ubiquitous across the country.

Journalists’ groups, as well as opposition parties, were quick to condemn the tax offices’ action against the BBC. KC Venugopal, general secretary of the All India Congress Party, said the bullying tactics were undemocratic and dictatorial. Manish Tewari, a former information minister, said India is telling the world that rather than an emerging great power, we are an insecure power. The Editors Guild of India said in a statement that authorities continued a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass news organizations that criticize government policies or the ruling establishment. The statement lists a series of recent tax investigations against news outlets including NewsClick, Newslaundry, Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar. In each case, the raids and investigations took place against the backdrop of critical coverage of the government establishment by news outlets, the guild said. This is a trend that undermines constitutional democracy. Seeing how far the government has gone in its efforts to block the airing of documentaries since its release late last month, and watching the attacks on the BBC on nightly news broadcasts, many have seen signs that the broadcaster would face some sort of retaliation. Everyone knew it was coming, said Satish Kumar, a businessman who stood among the crowd of onlookers and news crews outside the BBC office as the raid continued. That it happened so late is surprising. The BBC’s two-part documentary India: The Modi Question revisits Mr Modis’ role in one of India’s bloodiest bouts of communal violence, in Gujarat, when he was Minister of head of state two decades ago. He also examines his parties’ marginalization of the country’s 200 million Muslims since he became prime minister in 2014.

The deaths of nearly 60 Hindu pilgrims in a train fire in 2002, for which Mr Modis’ supporters blamed local Muslim groups, sparked a retaliatory wave of mob violence in which more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed, and about 150,000 uprooted. Mr Modi must have long wondered whether his state government, instead of containing anger, encouraged the crowds. While much of the BBC documentary’s reporting was already well known in India, it also included a secret UK government report that blamed Mr Modi for the retaliatory violence. His lieutenants questioned the timing of the documentary. By resurfacing old allegations over which Mr Modi was cleared by India’s Supreme Court, they said, the BBC was mounting an attack on India’s rise on the world stage under its leadership. powerful leader. The documentary quickly became the focus of India’s raucous domestic politics, as the government attempted to halt its distribution in the country, going so far as to cut off electricity and detain student leaders ahead of university screenings. . The BBC defended his reportsaying that the documentary has been rigorously researched and that a wide range of voices, witnesses and experts have been approached, and that we have presented a range of opinions, including responses from people in the BJP Samir Yasir contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/14/world/asia/india-bbc-tax-raid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos