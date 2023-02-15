Nikki Haley vows to tackle bullies in 2024 bid against Donald Trump





Nikki Haley, the Trump administration’s US ambassador to the United Nations, is the first Republican to challenge former President Donald Trump for the party’s presidential nomination in 2024.

Although she previously ruled out the prospect of running against Trump if he seeks re-election, the former South Carolina governor announced that she was running in a video released early Tuesday morning and would kick off her campaign at an event in Charleston on Wednesday.

She presented herself as a moderate candidate compared to Trump who can win in the general election, noting that she has no tolerance for bullies while refraining from referring directly to the former president. That might appeal to party elites who fear Trump will lose again to President Joe Biden, and who are eager to move on from the Trump brand of MAGA politics after his chosen candidates grossly underperformed midterm.

Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections. That has to change, Haley says in her announcement video. It’s time for a new generation of leaders.

She also suggests she would take a tough stance against Americas enemies abroad, pointing to her foreign policy credentials.

Some think that our ideas are not only wrong, but racist and diabolical. Nothing could be further from the truth. I have seen evil. In China, they are committing genocide. In Iran, they are murdering their own people for defying the government, she says in the video.

If Haley wins, she would be the first woman and the first Asian American to win the GOP nomination for president, adding to the list of firsts she has already achieved: the first female governor of North Carolina South and the first Indian American to serve in a statewide office there. .

Haley has at times criticized Trump, decrying his plans to build a border wall and his claim that there were very good people on both sides of the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in which a counter-protester was killed. She nevertheless continued to serve in his administration as the chief US diplomat from 2016 to 2018 and earned a rare glowing review from Trump upon his departure. Now that she’s challenging her former boss, it’s unclear whether she can successfully continue to toe the line between Trump critic and ally.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley centers her speech for the presidency on foreign policy. She had one of the highest approval ratings of anyone in the Trump administration and was highly respected by her peers on the UN Security Council, even when she espoused controversial policy decisions, such as Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the Paris climate accords and the UN Human Rights Council.

In an environment where most Americans cite government and inflation as the top issues facing the United States, it’s unclear whether this foreign policy experiment will resonate with voters. But Haley also has conservative credentials.

She won the governorship of South Carolina in 2011 with backing from the conservative Tea Party wing of the Republican Party and former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, continuing to tighten ID laws. voters, opposing the resettlement of Syrian refugees in the state and winning bipartisan praise for taking down the Confederate flag from the state capitol after a gunman killed nine black worshipers in Charleston in 2015. In her announcement video, she hit typical conservative priorities, railing against the socialist left while calling for border security and fiscal responsibility.

Haley, who boasts of never losing an election, and other Republicans reportedly weighing 2024 nominations face a tough primary. Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy, tied 33-33% as the top pick of Republican primary voters in a February poll at Monmouth University. In comparison, no other potential candidate received more than 2% support. But that’s early in the cycle, and those numbers could change as candidates consolidate donors and attract endorsements.

An expanding GOP field may in some ways bolster Trump’s candidacy. The more candidates announce, the greater the competition in the alternative to Trump lane. Many in the party fear a Trump bid that his rivals will split the vote, allowing him to win. This led to some Republicans calling on the party to unite behind DeSantis early.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin are among the other possible candidates. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott could also announce soon, given he is due to kick off a listening tour Thursday in Charleston and attend a presidential forum in South Carolina alongside Haley next month.

