During meeting with Raisi, Xi pledges unwavering support





Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China February 14, 2023. | photo credit: Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday pledged unwavering support for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to the talks in Beijing, with the two countries pledging to boost trade ties despite the threat of US sanctions. China has always viewed and developed its relations with Iran from a strategic perspective, state media quoted Xi as saying in Tuesday’s talks. No matter how the international and regional situation develops, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran, push for further development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and play a positive role in world peace and development. human progress. Xi also added that China would support talks for an early resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue and the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal, which Beijing has backed while criticizing Washington for pulling out of the deal. In an op-ed on Tuesday, the Communist Party-run Global Times noted that Iran was still under tough US sanctions and that China was the main target of US strategic repression. . Many achievements of China-Iran cooperation in recent years have been achieved by overcoming interference and sabotage from the US side, according to the editorial. In this sense, the deepening of cooperation between China and Iran has also [an] anti-hegemony and anti-bullying function. China and Iran maintain independent foreign policies, firmly uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs on international occasions, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. This is conducive to promoting multipolarization and diversified development of the world, and corresponds to the general trend of the times. If someone feels targeted in this process, they should first ask themselves if they are being too selfish. The current US-led international system has plans to intimidate and exploit developing and emerging countries. Iranian state media said Raisi was traveling with a large trade delegation, as well as a number of ministers, including those in charge of the economy, roads and transport, oil, industry , mining and trade. One of the key issues on the agenda was to advance and operationalize the 25-year cooperation agreement signed in 2021 but not yet implemented, under which Beijing would consider investments long-term loans of up to $400 billion in various sectors of the Iranian economy, from infrastructure to oil and gas, in exchange for Iranian oil deliveries.

