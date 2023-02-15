Pakistan nearly doubles gasoline prices to meet IMF bailout conditions





ISLAMABAD (AP) Cash-strapped Pakistan raised natural gas taxes sharply on Tuesday to comply with a long-running financial bailout, and industrial and ordinary consumers are expected to feel the pain.

The government’s attempt to revive a $6 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund has led it to raise taxes on natural gas for domestic and industrial consumers from 16% to 112%, shocking many Pakistanis who are already in trouble. A similar increase in the price of electricity should be announced this week.

Prices for cooking oil and all food items have doubled in less than a year, but there has been no increase in our income, said Zameen Gul, 32, a father of three who works for a construction company in Peshawar. I don’t know how we will survive.

Pakistan is struggling with instability resulting from an economic crisis, devastating floods last summer and a recent outbreak of violence. A critical $1.2 billion part of the 2019 bailout has been on hold since December, with the IMF urging Pakistan to raise more funds.

Tuesday’s natural gas tax hike is expected to further increase the cost of production and an increase in already spiraling inflation, experts said.

Pakistan’s economy is currently like a rudderless ship, heading for a crash,” said Ashfaq Ahmad, a Pakistani economist who has advised the government in the past.

Ahmad criticized the IMF bailout request, but said that under these circumstances, Pakistan had no other choice.

The government will have to impose new taxes and the poor will pay a heavy price for the bad policies of previous governments which relied mainly on IMF loans,” he told The Associated Press.

Miftah Ismail, a former Pakistani finance minister, said the next six to eight months will be difficult for Pakistan, but the country could at some point pull away from the brink of default.

Pakistan agreed in 2019 to impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees in return for a bailout. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar told reporters this week that he expected the IMF to release the frozen $1.2 billion tranche of the deal.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen below $3 billion, forcing the country to further tighten controls on imports of raw materials for the industrial sector. The crisis has prompted some factories to close in recent weeks and others to lay off workers.

Dar met with President Arif Alvi to brief him on his recent talks with the IMF. According to a statement from Alvis’ office on Tuesday, the government wants to impose new taxes through an executive order, but he advised Dar that the government should convene parliament to discuss the new taxes needed to secure the IMF bailout. .

Amjad Ali, a 45-year-old rickshaw driver in Lahore, said he was unhappy with former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s performance because under his rule prices had skyrocketed. But things haven’t gotten any easier or more affordable, he said.

The current government of Shahbaz Sharif is worse than the government of Imran Khan,” he said.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April, and he has accused a US plot against him, which Washington denies. Khan also warned that Pakistan was on the verge of default.

Sharif says the country’s economy was hit hard by last summer’s devastating floods that killed 1,739 people and caused billions of dollars in damage. Economists predict that Pakistan’s 26% inflation rate could rise to 40% due to new taxes. But they fear the inflation rate will rise to over 60% if Pakistan does not get the IMF loan.

Dar, the finance minister, hopes that a loan stimulus will encourage friendly countries to open their wallets. He insisted the government would impose new taxes so the poor would not be hit, but economists say the poor will be the hardest hit.

About 21% of Pakistan’s 220 million people live in poverty, according to the Asian Development Bank. The majority are low- or middle-income, and less than 10% are wealthy elites.

Khan reported from Peshawar, Pakistan. Associated Press writers Adil Jawad in Karachi and Babar Dogar in Lahore contributed to this story.

