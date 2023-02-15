BBC offices in India raided after documentary criticizing Narendra Modi aired

Indian authorities are clearly trying to harass and intimidate the BBC for its critical coverage of the ruling Bharatiya Janata party, Patel said. The investigation was undemocratic and smacks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is afraid of criticism, tweeted KC Venugopal, general secretary of the opposition Congress party. We condemn these bullying tactics in the strongest terms. The BBC documentary examined Narendra Modis’ role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots. Credit:Bloomberg Gaurav Bhatia, spokesman for Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata party, said the BBC should have nothing to fear if it abides by Indian laws. But he added that the broadcasters’ history was tainted and full of hatred for India and called it corrupt, without giving details. The documentary, India: the Modi question, aired in the UK last month, examining the prime minister’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the time. More than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his leadership authorized and even encouraged bloodshed, and the Supreme Court said it found no evidence to prosecute him. Last year, the court dismissed a petition filed by a Muslim victim challenging Modis’ exoneration. The second part of the two-part documentary examined the track record of the Narendra Modis government following his re-election in 2019, according to the BBC website. Loading The program prompted an immediate response from the Indian government, which invoked emergency powers under its information technology laws to prevent its broadcast in the country. Local authorities rushed to halt screenings held at Indian universities, and social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube complied with government demands to remove links to the documentary. Critics and political opponents denounced the ban as an attack on press freedom. The BBC said at the time that the documentary had been rigorously researched and involved a wide range of voices and opinions.

We offered the Indian government the right to respond to questions raised in the series which it declined to answer, its statement said. The Indian Foreign Ministry called the documentary a propaganda piece designed to promote a particularly discredited narrative that lacked objectivity. Many MPs from the Modis party criticized it as an attack on the country’s sovereignty. Last week, right-wing Hindu nationalists petitioned the Supreme Court for a complete ban on the BBC. The court rejected their plea, calling it absolutely baseless. Human Rights Watch said the documentary’s ban reflected a broader crackdown on minorities under the Modi government, which the rights group said has frequently invoked draconian laws to muzzle critics. In recent years, India’s Muslim minority has been the target of violence from Hindu nationalists emboldened by a prime minister who has said little about the attacks since his first election in 2014. Press freedom in India has steadily declined in recent years. The country fell eight places, to 150th place out of 180 countries, in the 2022 Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.