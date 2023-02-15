Appeals court upholds $110,000 fine for Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump is to pay a $110,000 fine after being found in contempt in a New York court, the state appeals court ruled on Tuesday. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License picture

Feb. 14 (UPI) — Former President Donald Trump must pay a $110,000 fine after being charged with contempt in a New York court, the state appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

Trump was charged with contempt for failing to submit relevant documents to the attorney general related to his company, the Trump Organization, in a fraud case. The court ruled that Trump must pay $10,000 a day until he meets the requirements.

“Once again the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“For years he has tried to block and thwart our legal investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be intimidated or dissuaded from suing.”

The appeals court found that the New York County Supreme Court’s contempt decision and resulting fine were appropriate, “properly determined” and not excessive. Trump was ordered to submit the documents in December 2021. The fine was imposed on him by Judge Arthur Engoron in April and Trump appealed the decision in May.

The move is the latest in a string of losses to Trump and the Trump Organization. In January, Engoron spoke out against the Trump Organization’s attempt to dismiss a $250 million civil suit filed by the attorney general. His children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr. are named in the lawsuit because they are top executives of the organization.

James filed the lawsuit in September. She alleges the organization was involved in a fraudulent scheme that misrepresented the value of its assets to gain $250 million in capital.

The organization has also been accused of tax evasion. In January, Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer, was sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion. He testified against the Trump Organization in November as part of his plea deal.

