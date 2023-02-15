Politics
The fate of Australian submarines in the balance
Australia is expected to find out whether or not its nuclear submarine ambitions will come true by the end of next month.
The program is the cornerstone of the AUKUS security pact which brings together Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, unveiled in September 2021. Since then, only one of those who signed the pact remains in power, the president American Joe Biden. Scott Morrison, as Australian Prime Minister, lost power in an election last May, and his British counterpart Boris Johnson resigned in July.
Since September 2021, the three countries have had a working group studying the feasibility of the submarine project and in particular the capabilities needed to enable the production and operation of nuclear-powered submarines by Australia, but especially technology transfer.
There is also a question about nuclear non-proliferation sensitivities and exemptions under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. The group has had 18 months to submit its findings, with a report expected towards the end of next month.
Australia has made no secret of its interest in American nuclear submarines rather than British ones.
However, not all members of the US Congress are in favor of sharing this sensitive nuclear technology, even with such a close ally as Australia, even though the country is the second largest US defense export market after Saudi Arabia. , according to the US Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.
An Australian analyst, Binoy Kampmark, said the thinking behind the AUKUS pact was “shallow”.
The submarine program has raised serious questions about the extent to which US power will further subordinate Australia in future conflicts, challenged Australia’s sovereignty and raised the specter of regional nuclear proliferation .
The Labor government that took power in Australia in May has said it is committed to buying eight nuclear-powered submarines, despite the cost, which some experts say could top A$20 billion (14, $3 billion).
Adam Smith, a senior member of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, has raised serious doubts about the security pact.
stumbling block
The biggest stumbling block to the pact’s viability is technology transfer, he said at a seminar in Washington on Jan. 11.
“Our (US) over-focus on technology export controls could frustrate the Tripartite Security Pact,” he said.
During a webinar hosted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies in Arlington, Va., in August, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Pappano, director general of strategic submarines, was asked about the United States’ ability to United to meet Australia’s nuclear submarine ambitions.
According to a report by the Japanese Nikkei magazine, Pappano said: “If you ask my opinion, if we are going to add additional submarine construction to our industrial base, it would be detrimental to us at this time, without significant investment to provide ability, ability to do it,” adding “and that goes for the United States as well.”
Siemon Wezeman, a senior researcher in the arms transfer program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, told China Daily: “Obviously this is a very big project for which many decisions have to be made. . But personally, there is still a long way to go. go, and we still don’t have any details.”
Some of Australia’s regional neighbours, particularly Indonesia, have questioned Australia’s need for nuclear-powered submarines.
Jakarta voiced its concerns in a working paper presented to the United Nations Nuclear Non-Proliferation Review Conference in August.
Susannah Patton, program director for Southeast Asia at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney think tank, said while differences over AUKUS can be managed in the short term, Australia’s undersea ambitions should have lasting implications for its relations with Indonesia and with others in the region. .
