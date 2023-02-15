No civil emergency applied in Papua: KSP





To date, the President has not stipulated a state of civil emergency for Papua. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has so far declared no civil emergency in Papua, the office of presidential personnel (KSP) has informed. “To date, the president has not stipulated a state of civil emergency for Papua,” KSP Vice President V Jaleswari Pramodhawardani said on Tuesday. There are formal and procedural mechanisms provided by law to establish a state of civil emergency in the presence of parameters indicating the seriousness of a situation, she explained. The president can also declare an emergency, she said. “Whereas the measures that are taken to solve the problems of armed criminals always refer to measurable and appropriate law enforcement measures in accordance with applicable laws,” she added. Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Lodewijk F. Paulus said Papua is currently in a state of civil emergency due to an attack on a Susi Air plane by an armed separatist group in the Paro Airport, Nduga District, Papua Highlands. The statute places the police in charge of emergency civil matters, he added. The House of Representatives also expressed its full support for the efforts of the regional police, in particular in the search for the Susi Air pilot who is still believed to be held hostage by the armed group. At 6:35 a.m. EST on February 7, 2023, Susi Air Pilatus Porter aircraft PC 6/PK-BVY lost contact at Paro district airport during a flight Timika-Paro-Timika. Susi Air found the plane’s emergency locator transmitter (ELT) active at 9:12 a.m. The airline responded to the emergency by sending another plane to locate the plane, which was later found engulfed in flames at Paro district airport. Five passengers traveling on the plane were evacuated to Timika. The commander of the Indonesian armed forces, Admiral Yudo Margono, said that his priority right now was to find the pilot of the plane, Captain Philip Max Marthin. According to Admiral Margono, the pilot was not taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army, but fled after being threatened when his plane was allegedly set on fire by the group. Related News: Papuan regional chiefs urged to improve human resources

