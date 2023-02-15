Politics
Xi Jinping vows to boost Iranian trade, revive nuclear deal
Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Iran and to participate constructively in efforts to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, as he seeks to reassure Tehran on the bilateral relations of nations.
During a Tuesday visit to Beijing by President Ebrahim Raisi, the first such trip by an Iranian leader in more than 20 years, Xi said: “Regardless of developments in the international and regional situation, China will unswervingly develop friendly cooperation with Iran and promote the development of [the] China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.
Raisis’ three-day visit to Beijing comes as a 25-year bilateral cooperation agreement signed in 2021 has failed to deliver the economic benefits Tehran expected. Xi’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran’s regional rivals such as Saudi Arabia have also rattled the Islamic republic.
During the meeting with Xi, Raisi said relations between the countries were progressing but what had been done was still lagging behind what should have been done, according to Iranian media.
After the two countries signed the agreement in 2021, the relationship has yet to reach a breakthrough, said Fan Hongda, an Iran expert at Shanghai International Studies University. Some Iranian officials have expressed dissatisfaction with Chinese investments in Iran. Right now, the most pressing need in Iran is economic development. Therefore, the more Chinese investment, the better.
According to a reading from the meeting, Xi said China is willing to work with Iran to implement the 2021 agreement, deepen practical cooperation in trade, agriculture, industry, infrastructure and other areas and import more high-quality Iranian agricultural products.
Raisi was accompanied by his ministers of economy, oil, mines and agriculture as well as senior nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.
One of Tehran’s concerns is Iran’s oil sales to China. There has been widespread speculation that Beijing may be increasing its purchases from Russia and buying less from Iran, as Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine pressured Moscow to find new solutions. other customers for its oil.
Rising tensions between Washington and Beijing have prompted China to further strengthen its ties with Tehran, analysts said.
China supports Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and resisting unilateralism and bullying, Xi said.
Fan said: The current US sanctions are one of the major factors affecting China’s trade with Iran. If the United States continues to impose increasingly severe sanctions on certain countries, these sanctioned countries may also have to seek cooperation with each other.
But while China and Iran are expected to sign economic deals in Beijing, Chinese analysts have expressed doubts about making firm commitments.
One of the reasons why the implementation of the cooperation agreement has not progressed as quickly as Iran might have hoped is the state of relations between Iran and the United States, said said Ma Xiaolin, director of Zhejiang International’s Institute for Rim Mediterranean Studies. University studies. Chinese companies and the Chinese government cannot help but be careful when it comes to violating US sanctions, because China-US relations are the most important.
On the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Xi said China will continue to constructively engage in negotiations on reviving the implementation of the comprehensive deal on the Iran nuclear issue, support the Iran in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests and would promote the proper resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue.
The EU brokered indirect talks between US President Joe Bidens’ administration and Tehran in hopes of salvaging the nuclear pact, which former President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned in 2018. But there have been no discussions since September, when Iran was accused of rejecting a draft proposal to revive the agreement agreed by the other signatories.
Western diplomats are skeptical about the prospects for reviving the deal. But Chinese analysts say there is a chance.
China gave a big push to the deal in 2015. While several other powers have changed their stance, China has not changed and is therefore in a position to work with the other parties to revive the deal, said Ma. There is an opportunity because destroying the Non-Proliferation Treaty does no one any good.
