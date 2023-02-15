Politics
‘Excellent discussion to review…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after speaking to US President Joe Biden | India News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke today with United States President Joe Biden. Sharing the news on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said he had an excellent discussion with the US President and the two leaders discussed ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen the comprehensive and global partnership between India and India. United States. Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders also discussed the landmark deal between Air India and Boeing.
“Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Great discussion to review ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US comprehensive and global partnership. We welcome historic agreement @ airindiain [email protected] which will help create new opportunities in both countries,” PM Modi said in a Tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone conversation with US Prez Biden came after Tata Group-owned Air India announced the purchase of a total of 470 widebody and narrowbody jets from Airbus and from Boeing, and the total deal value is estimated at $80 billion (about Rs 6.40 lakh crore) as the airline expands its operations. The two leaders hailed the historic agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new job opportunities in both countries.
“The order includes 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9 widebodies, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 single-aisle Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The A350 will be powered by Rolls-Royce, and the B777/787 powered by GE Aerospace engines. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by CFM International engines,” the airline said in a statement.
Happy to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Excellent discussion to review ongoing and new initiatives aimed at further deepening the comprehensive and all-encompassing partnership between India and the United States. We welcome the landmark @airindiain–@Boeing agreement that will help create new opportunities in both countries.
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023
Modi called on Boeing and other American companies to take advantage of the opportunities arising from India’s expanding civil aviation sector.
According to Air India, the first of the new planes will enter service at the end of 2023 and the bulk of the planes are expected to arrive from mid-2025. “In the meantime, Air India has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion,” he said. (With PTI inputs)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/excellent-discussion-to-review-pm-narendra-modi-after-speaking-to-us-president-joe-biden-2573334.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Excellent discussion to review…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after speaking to US President Joe Biden | India News
- Superman Actor Brandon Routh Joins NBC’s Quantum Leap
- How to make work technology more human
- Xi Jinping vows to boost Iranian trade, revive nuclear deal
- ‘You’ star Penn Badgley slams Hollywood sex scenes as ‘very disturbing’
- Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon talks about a soft landing for the US economy
- Colombian soccer game suspended after fan attacks player, who then chases the man in retaliation
- Top 4 Women Running HR-Tech Companies
- Presidents Day Apparel Sale 2023: Shop Nike Apparel, Old Navy, and More
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Judge upholds Donald Trump contempt order and penalties in New York civil investigation
- No civil emergency applied in Papua: KSP