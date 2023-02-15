‘Excellent discussion to review…’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after speaking to US President Joe Biden | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke today with United States President Joe Biden. Sharing the news on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said he had an excellent discussion with the US President and the two leaders discussed ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen the comprehensive and global partnership between India and India. United States. Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders also discussed the landmark deal between Air India and Boeing.

“Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Great discussion to review ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US comprehensive and global partnership. We welcome historic agreement @ airindiain [email protected] which will help create new opportunities in both countries,” PM Modi said in a Tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s phone conversation with US Prez Biden came after Tata Group-owned Air India announced the purchase of a total of 470 widebody and narrowbody jets from Airbus and from Boeing, and the total deal value is estimated at $80 billion (about Rs 6.40 lakh crore) as the airline expands its operations. The two leaders hailed the historic agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new job opportunities in both countries.

“The order includes 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9 widebodies, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 single-aisle Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The A350 will be powered by Rolls-Royce, and the B777/787 powered by GE Aerospace engines. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by CFM International engines,” the airline said in a statement.

Modi called on Boeing and other American companies to take advantage of the opportunities arising from India’s expanding civil aviation sector.

According to Air India, the first of the new planes will enter service at the end of 2023 and the bulk of the planes are expected to arrive from mid-2025. “In the meantime, Air India has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion,” he said. (With PTI inputs)