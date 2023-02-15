Imran Khan asks for help from justice to return to power, says Maryam – Pakistan





Pakistan

Imran Khan asks for help from justice to return to power, says Maryam

She says Imran Khan exploits youth for political gains

February 14, 2023 8:38 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday, saying he had hoped the judiciary would return in power after the establishment left him in the lurch.

Addressing a gathering of young PML-N leaders, she also bragged about the programs launched by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the country’s youth, adding that they had launched laptop programs, loan initiatives and scholarships.

“But Imran Khan is urging people to join the Jail Bharo movement,” he snapped while wondering if anyone had started campaigns for “Bharo college and Bharo universities” to promote education. [Imran Khan] exploits youth for political purposes, but its children are educated in foreign universities,” she joked.

Read more: Imran to announce “Jail Bharo Tehreek” in a few days

She said the PTI lacked economic planning as its sole purpose was to promote violence, adding that it had never launched a megaproject in the country. She said the PTI social media team had carried out slanderous campaigns against political opponents.

Projects started by Nawaz Sharif have created jobs in the country, she said and called for bringing India-like IT revolution to the country to empower young people.

Blaming the PTI leader for his “self-made” plot over US involvement in the overthrow of his government, Maryam said Mr Khan had flip-flopped by hiring lobbying firms to restore the links with Washington. “You should tell the nation that you apologized to the United States,” she said while accusing the PTI chief of damaging ties with the international community.

She also shared her two cents on her ongoing rhetoric against retired former Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, claiming that the PTI chief had offered the life extension to the same chief of staff. army. She said Mr Khan was targeting General Bajwa after his US conspiracy allegations began to lose ground.

Commenting on her remark that Mr Bajwa was a ‘super king’, she said: ‘So you were his employee’.

