Trump contempt fine upheld by New York Court of Appeals





Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, in Miami, Florida, U.S. November 6, 2022.

Mark Bello | Reuters

A New York appeals court panel on Tuesday upheld a $110,000 fine against former President Donald Trump that a judge imposed last spring after he was found in contempt for failing to deliver a documents to the state attorney general’s office as part of an investigation into his business.

The five-judge panel ruled that Trump’s contempt fine for failing to comply with a subpoena was a “proper exercise” of discretion by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.

The panel also said the fine of $10,000 a day “was not excessive or otherwise inappropriate, in the particular circumstances.”

Attorney General Letitia James applauded the two-page decision handed down by the First Judiciary Department of the State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division.

“Once again the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law,” James said.

“For years he has tried to block and thwart our legal investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system,” he said. she declared. “We will not be intimidated or deterred from suing.”

Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney in the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Engoron imposed the fine on Trump last April after ruling that he had repeatedly failed to give James investigators the Trump Organization business records they were seeking for their investigation into his real estate company.

“Mr. Trump willfully disobeyed a lawful court order,” Engoron said at the time.

Trump later paid the fine, but appealed Engoron’s contempt finding.

In September, James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his company and three of his adult children, accusing them of widespread fraud involving years of financial statements.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump grossly overstated his assets with banks, insurers and the IRS to secure better loan and insurance terms for the Trump Organization and to obtain tax benefits.

In addition to enormous financial damages, James’ lawsuit seeks to permanently bar Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump from serving as a corporate executive in New York, and to permanently ban the Trump companies named as defendants from doing business in New York State.

