Jokowi wants Indonesian cities to have MRT, LRT and BRT, here’s the deal





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Congestion that continues to occur in a number of major cities in Indonesia in addition to Jakarta makes President Joko Widodo or Jokowi proposes to cities to start the construction of public transport such as the SLR, MRTand BRT. Jokowi said currently the government pays great attention to congestion in major cities such as Bandung, Medan, Surabaya and other major cities. Therefore, he proposed to accelerate the development of public transport in these major cities “We have to start thinking about building SLR, MRT, BRT and other modes of transport. Otherwise, there will be traffic jams first, roads cannot be widened and people are very dependent on private vehicles,” Jokowi said as quoted on the official website of the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub) on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Definition of MRT, LRT and BRT MRT

Quoting the official website jakartamrt.co.id, MRT stands for Integrated Raya Mode or Mass Rapid Transit. The company is in the form of a legal person with limited liability and the majority shareholder is the provincial government of DKI Jakarta. In operation, this rapid transit system uses electric trains The MRT development plan in Jakarta had actually been started since 1985. However, at that time, the MRT project had not been declared a national project. In 2005, the President of the Republic of Indonesia confirmed that the Jakarta MRT project was a national project. Based on this clarity, the central government and the provincial government of DKI Jakarta began to move and share responsibility. The search for funds was welcomed by the Japanese government, which was willing to provide loans. SLR

According to thertjabodebek.adhi.co.id, LRT stands for Light Rail Transit or Light Train. SLR is a mode of public transportation service that operates on light rail. Why is it called Light Railroad? Because this LRT has a lightweight construction system. The light in this case refers to the load carried. The LRT is also called tram. Trams were actually developed in Indonesia during the Dutch colonial period with operational areas in Jakarta and Surabaya. However, the track was eventually removed in the 1960s as it was not well maintained and often broke down and disrupted traffic at that time. BRT

Launch itdp-indonesia.orgRapid Transit bus or BRT is a bus-based mass transportation mode that has customized design, service and infrastructure to improve system quality and get rid of problems such as arrival and departure delays that are often encountered in systems regular buses. The BRT is different from other public buses because it runs on a special lane so as not to mix with other vehicles. With such a system, journey times can be measured and planned and are faster. This bus line is called the busway or Bus Lane. At the start of its operation in Jakarta, the TransJakarta BRT was more commonly referred to as the bus lane, not TransJakarta, even though the bus lane was only a designation for the operational bus lanes of the BRT TransJakarta. Editors Choice: Jakarta MRT claims, it is Jokowi despised and praised Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here.

