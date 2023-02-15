Imran Khan wants to come to power with the help of justice: Maryam Nawaz | Pro IQRA News





Pro IQRA News Updates.

Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said Imran Khan lied to Bayaniya. The establishment has taken its hand off Imran Khan’s head. When Qamar Javed Bajwa was chief of the army, Imran Khan greatly admired him, now he finds fault day and night. Now Imran Khan wants to come to power by sitting on the horse of justice.

Addressing Muslim League (N) workers in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz mocked Imran Khan’s statements last night and said General Bajwa was a super king so were you his employee? I used to say that no one has helped me as much as Qamar Javed Bajwa. Today they came home and you targeted them.

The first vice-president of PML-N said that you didn’t have an economic plan. Burn and surround. kill die It’s their program. Tell me if they built a college, a university, a hospital or a highway. I have already said that encryption is nothing but a scam. A liar can never tell the truth. I heard a lot of “we are not slaves”. Government Imported True Freedom. Absolutely not. Today I can ask what happened to true freedom? What happened to the slavery slogan? Tell the youngster you tried to mislead in Urdu that you lied. Was fooled. You apologized to America. The question is why did they lie to the nation? In the case of regime change, America was reverently purged. If you weren’t against America, why did you provoke the nation? Today he says that the conspiracy was not committed by the United States but by General (R) Bajwa, he proposed to extend the term of General (R) Bajwa for life.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that Imran Khan was always asking the president to talk to the establishment. The PTI President continued to meet with Qamar Javed Bajwa even after his departure from government. If the establishment pulls his hand, Imran Khan wants to come and sit on the horse of justice. Imran Khan needs crutches to come to power. I have been watching for 10 years. A systematic campaign was launched against the politicians.

The chief organizer of PML-N said that if Toshakhana had been registered in Madinah State, what would be the punishment for the criminal? To declare a person righteous and trustworthy, everything has become dirty. Today I am looking for Saqib Nisar. Saqib Nisar gave Imran Khan the certificate for Sadiq and Amin and introduced him as an angel. 2 women in his house stole several billions.

Maryam Nawaz said we must respond to their misrepresentations. Tell me what the state of the country’s economy is today. They got away claiming to have a million jobs. Imran Khan deceived people in the name of youth. The mentally ill policy started, Imran Khan himself was mentally ill and he also makes the nation. In the current economic situation, we cannot create new jobs.

Maryam Nawaz said if we don’t sign an agreement with the IMF, Pakistan will default. It is the voice from the heart of Imran Khan that Pakistan will become Sri Lanka. Ishaq Dar should not sign an agreement with the IMF. Imran Khan should have confronted the IMF.

It should be noted that former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan yesterday acquitted the United States of the charge of plotting to overthrow his government following the vote of no confidence and held the old army accountable .Chief-General. Qamar Javed Bajwa was nominated.

Imran Khan said in an interview with the American television channel “Voice of America English” that “after all that has happened, the way things are now, you see that it is not the ‘America that gave me Pakistan’. Asked to withdraw. , unfortunately, according to the evidence that has come to light, it was former army chief general Qamar Javed Bajwa who somehow led Americans to believe that I am anti- American.

Later, speaking from his residence in Lahore via video link, Imran Khan said General (R) Bajwa was “Super King” and all decisions were in his hands. Decide yes, it’s okay.

He admitted his role during his three-and-a-half years as prime minister was that of a puppet.

