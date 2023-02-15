



A longer version of this post originally appeared on Can We Still Govern? Sub-stack.

The select subcommittee on federal militarization began its work last week with an opening hearing replaying old grievances about how Donald Trump was mistreated. The hearing was so outdated that the star witness was an FBI whistleblower who turned out to have left government a century ago.

What’s more interesting than the audience is how the idea of ​​militarization itself emerged and was, well, militarized.

The idea of ​​militarization is not new. You can find the term in past Fox News coverage, for example, including as far back as 2017.

Militarization of course involves a martial aspect. It sounds like the linguistic trick of calling the Biden administration the Biden regime to connote an illiberal approach to governance. It carries the scent of a rogue state implementing Stasi-like operations to suppress dissent. Federal agencies have a long and sordid history of illegally targeting American citizens for political advantage, the Center for Renewing America writes in a recent example. Government agencies like (but not limited to) the FBI, DHS, and DOJ actively work to silence and repress citizens who subscribe to ideas different from the regimes.

You probably haven’t heard of the Center for Renewing America, but it offers important insight into both the origins and meaning of the militarization trope.

The Center for Renewing America is a Trump-aligned think tank. As far as I know, the center promoted the idea of ​​a militarization committee in the form it has now taken before anyone else. Last October, calling the idea a church-style committee, the center said: We call on members of Congress to form an independent committee with broad investigative powers focused on woke and armed agencies and personnel within the federal government. GOP hardliners who opposed Kevin McCarthy’s speaking bid used similar terminology when they successfully asked, in aDec. 8 letter, that McCarthy: Form an ecclesiastical commission-style committee to target the armed government.

The Center for Renewing America is led by Russ Vought, a Christian nationalist and former head of Trump’s budget office. Vought not only helped popularize the militarization trope (he’s been using that language since at least 2021), but he also embodies its intent and hypocrisies.

Vought is an extreme partisan who, when given the chance to rule, has damaged government institutions. He armed the government in the worst way while he was in power:

As head of the Office of Management and Budget, Vought pushed the Schedule Fexecutive ordinance that would have allowed career employees to be fired for political reasons.

Vought approved the suspension of aid to Ukraine even though his career lawyers at OMB had warned him that it was illegal.

Weeks after it was clear Trump had lost the election, Vought blocked career officials from cooperating with Biden’s transition at a crucial time in the pandemic.

So it’s Vought when he works in government.

When he was no longer in power, Vought called legitimate uses of government power militarization, such as when the FBI raided, by court order, the home of a key player in Trump’s efforts to nullify the election. Vought is now building an army of far-right ideologues with a biblical worldview to take control of federal agencies when a Republican administration returns to power. Vought told Axios: We consciously bring in the toughest and bravest fighters with the know-how and credibility to crush the Deep State.

The trope of militarization therefore stems from the far right of American politics. It serves the conspiratorial and anti-statist element of the Republican Party in several ways.

On a prosaic political level, an oversight committee generates headlines that hurt your political opponents and show your base that you take their concerns seriously. Formalizing the trope of militarization does so in a way that gives Republicans the opportunity to push conspiracy theories.

Militarization also serves to reinforce a narrative of victimhood that is the hallmark of dangerous populist movements, reinforcing the idea that the Deep State seeks to steal not just your elections, but your entire way of life.

Accusations of militarization further help to work the thinking, that is, to give policy makers a reason to pause if they are taking action against legitimate targets. For example, under the Obama administration, the IRS targeted political groups claiming a tax deduction on the fiction that they were welfare groups not actively involved in politics. He targeted both conservatives and liberals, but the outrage was entirely on the conservative side. IRS budgets have been cut. As a result, the agency has largely caved in on police violations of tax laws by political activists, to the point that what appears to be obvious wrongdoing goes unpunished.

Policymakers will know that if they take any regulatory, investigative or police action that impinges on conservative stakeholders, they will be accused of militarization. Hearings and subpoenas will follow, such as those currently facing Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona due to investigations into the harassment of school officials that Republicans called it an attack on freedom of expression.

The trope of militarization also helps to selectively ignore the misuse of government power, largely by Republicans, that has fueled America’s democratic backsliding. Supporters focus on the alleged misdeeds of their enemies, while the media will be drawn into a perpetual cycle of whataboutism if they accurately castigate one side as more guilty of abuse than the other.

Discrediting government also provides Republicans with a populist logic to disempower those within it they distrust, such as career bureaucracy, and justifies asserting loyalty to narrow partisan values ​​as an overriding value of government.

This, ultimately, is the result of the trope of militarization: to save the government, we must burn it down and rebuild from the ashes. Illustrating these anti-statist tactics, Russ Vought released a budget plan for the new GOP house to follow. It relies on tropes of culture warfare as a means to deconstruct much of the state. While mentioning that he woke up 77 times and weaponized 42 times, he calls for massive cuts to federal discretionary programs: $9 trillion over a decade.

Voughts’ budget is also explicitly pro-arms. While calling for cuts to parts of the FBI that monitor extremist groups, he advocates a $618 million increase for FBI investigations of progressives: to thwart the growing destruction of society caused by progressive policies at the levels state and local authorities that have cut funding for the police, refused to prosecute criminals, and released violent criminals into communities.

Vought reflects the emerging far-right view that the era of small-government conservatism is over: instead, far-right populists believe they should actively seize control of government to pursue their goals . This helps explain Victor Orbn’s right-wing worship in Hungary, and serves as the basis for DeSantis’ rise in the Republican Party. John Daniel Davidson wrote an essay in the Federalist summarizing this view, titled We Must Stop Calling Us Conservatives:

Shutting down Big Tech, for example, will require using antitrust powers to break up Silicon Valley’s biggest companies. To stop universities from spreading poisonous ideologies will require state legislatures to starve them of public funds. To stop the disintegration of the family, it may be necessary to reverse the parody of no-fault divorce, combined with generous subsidies for families with young children. Conservatives should not shy away from making these arguments because they betray a cherished libertarian fantasy about free markets and small government. It’s time to clear our cant minds.

In other contexts, the exercise of governmental power will mean a dramatic expansion of the criminal code. It will not be enough, for example, to reach a compromise with the abortion regime, to agree on reasonable limits on when unborn human life can be snuffed out with impunity.

All of this sounds a lot like the militarization of government, with no concern for individual rights.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/02/republican-house-weaponization-committees-trump-origins.html

