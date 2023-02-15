Cohen to Erdogan: ‘We will continue to strengthen Israeli-Turkish relations together’





Cohen vowed to continue providing humanitarian aid to Turkey for the benefit of earthquake victims

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday and pledged to continue improving relations between the countries. “We will continue to strengthen Israeli-Turkish relations together,” Cohen told Erdogan. The minister also expressed his condolences on behalf of the Israeli government and the people of Israel to the people of Turkey following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey last week. Office of the Presidency of Turkey Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Turkish officials. Cohen promised to continue providing humanitarian aid to Turkey for the benefit of the earthquake victims. “Relations between Israel and Turkey are important for the stability of the region. We have worked lately to continue to strengthen them, friends are measured even in difficult times and in this difficult time, Israel reaches out and expresses its solidarity with the Turkish people,” he said. Earlier, Cohen met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu reaffirming Israel’s continued support. Among other things, they discussed the resumption of direct Israeli flights to Turkey starting this Thursday. Later Tuesday, Cohen visited the Israeli field hospital in Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey, the site of the earthquake’s epicenter. “You are a source of immense pride for all the people of Israel,” he told the field hospital delegation, which has so far treated more than 450 wounded and sick. lives, strengthened strategic relations with Turkey and showed the world the beautiful face of Israel.” Cohen also held a ceremony where he handed over humanitarian supplies donated by the Israeli military and the Foreign Ministry’s national aid agency to Turkey’s emergency authorities. “I came to Turkey as Foreign Minister of the State of Israel to support the Turkish people at this difficult time,” he continued. The State of Israel mobilized to help Turkey after the disaster. The citizens of Israel can be proud of the quick and effective action of the Israeli teams who came here to save lives. You, the representatives of the State of Israel, are a source of immense national pride.”

